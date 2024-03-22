DEVELOPING: SHOCK VIDEOS – Attack on Moscow Region Concert Venue Leaves 40 Dead and 100 Injured!

What many feared came to pass today in a major music venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, a mere days after the American embassy in Russia warned citizens of attacks in mass events.

Sputnik reported:

“At least three people in camouflage burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall venue and opened fire with automatic weapons. The gunmen then threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire in the venue, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Audience members lay down on the floor to escape the shooting. After 15 to 20 minutes they began to move towards the exit.

The Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) and Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON), as well as firefighters, rushed to the scene of the incident.”

WARNING: VERY GRAPHIC VIDEOS!

“The concert hall is on fire, authorities are evacuating people from the building, while the firefighters are trying to put out the flames. At least 100 people have been escorted out of the venue.”

US embassy in Moscow hinted at upcoming terrorist attack few weeks before Crocus Hall shooting:

“‘The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists are planning to attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, in the near future, and US citizens should avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours’, the embassy wrote in a statement published on its website on March 7.”

Alleged image of one of the terrorists that was captured:

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK LATER FOR UPDATES.