UPDATE: ISIS Takes Credit for Deadly Terror Attack at Moscow Concert Hall in Krasnogorsk – At Least 115 Dead

As reported earlier by Paul Seran, Terrorists attacked a major music venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, on Friday afternoon. This comes just days after the American embassy in Russia warned citizens of imminent attacks in mass events.

Sputnik reported:

“At least three people in camouflage burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall venue and opened fire with automatic weapons. The gunmen then threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire in the venue, according to a Sputnik correspondent. Audience members lay down on the floor to escape the shooting. After 15 to 20 minutes they began to move towards the exit. The Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) and Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON), as well as firefighters, rushed to the scene of the incident.”

Here are two

WARNING: VERY GRAPHIC VIDEOS!

Ukrainian Intelligence blamed Putin’s Special Forces for organizing the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack on Friday.

Later today the Islamic State (ISIS) later took credit for the deadly shooting at the Crocus City Hall and theater. At least 60 were reportedly killed in the gruesome attack.

ISIS released a statement to the Amaq News Agency that frequently carries news of the terror group’s attacks on a gathering of “Christians.”

Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with #ISIS, from a "security source": operatives of the Islamic State organization attacked a gathering of Christians in the suburbs of the #Russian capital and succeeded in killing and injuring hundreds. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7k4y5O56xy — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) March 22, 2024

The Crocus City Hall was set on fire following the massacre of innocents.

WATCH – Footage of massive fire at Crocus City Hall in Moscow region during the deadly attack pic.twitter.com/OHPEhLAHcf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 22, 2024

Police arrested one terrorist in the Bryansk region.

Via Midnight Rider.

UPDATE: 115 dead.