Two Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Arrested for Murdering 12 Year Old Girl in Texas (VIDEO)

Two Venezuelan illegal immigrants, 21 and 26, have been arrested for 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray’s murder in Houston, Texas after reportedly abducting her, strangling her, and dumping her body in a bayou.

This is just the latest in the wave of violent crime by Biden’s illegal aliens against American women and children.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, an Ecuadorian illegal alien was taken into custody this week in NYC after raping a 13-year-old girl in broad daylight wielding a “machete-style” knife.

The attacker grabbed the child and her male friend, who were walking home from school through Kissena Park in Flushing Meadows, forced them into a secluded area at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, tied the two children by the wrists with a shoelace, and then sexually assaulted the young girl.

The Gateway Pundit also reported earlier this month that an illegal alien from El Salvador was charged with brutally raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, on a Maryland hiking trail last year.

Both suspects reportedly were stopped at the border in El Paso, Texas in March and May but released into the United States with court dates and GPS monitors.

Per New York Post:

Police in Houston have arrested two migrants from Venezuela for the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was lured away from home, then strangled and dumped in a bayou. One of the suspects crossed the border illegally less than a month before the shocking murder, and was released into the US after claiming he feared for his life if he was sent back to his home country, sources told The Post. Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, were charged Thursday with capital murder. Authorities in Houston are still investigating whether Nungaray’s killers sexually assaulted her.

Nungaray's mother, choking back tears, discussed the murder of her 12-year-old daughter by savage thugs who were in this country illegally, saying, "They took away my firstborn. I was a teen mom. She's who helped me grow, mature."

"Nobody deserves to lose a child. No one deserves to bury their child. It's hard," she continued.

Watch below: