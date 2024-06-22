Women’s Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Suffers Ruptured Eardrum from Hard Screen During Game Against New York Liberty (VIDEO)

Indiana Fever’s rookie star guard, Caitlin Clark, the savior of the WNBA, has confirmed that she suffered a ruptured eardrum during a game against the New York Liberty.

The incident took place almost three weeks ago when Clark was blindsided by an unexpectedly aggressive screen during the fourth quarter, forcing her to exit the game.

Clark was escorted off the court by trainer Todd Champlin and did not return to play. The Indiana Fever lost the game.

WATCH:

Clark refrained from detailing her injury in the week following the incident, simply stating, “It’s still a little hard to hear, but I’m all good.”

“With a four-day break between New York on June 2 and the Fever’s next game against Washington on June 7, she never missed time,” the Indy Star reported.

WATCH:

Caitlin Clark exited last game with ear pain after a hard hit. She then practiced both days — and is cleared for tonight in Washington DC five days later. “Yeah, I’m good. It’s still a little hard to hear, but it’s all good.”https://t.co/NkPvJopE4U pic.twitter.com/0I3ClqL6uz — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 7, 2024

However, on Friday, Clark finally disclosed her injury while discussing her “Welcome to the W” moment, according to Bleacher Report.

“I’ve been popped on a couple screens, actually ruptured my eardrum in New York on a flex screen,” Clark said pregame. “They’re great screens, I just didn’t hear them, so it’s kind of my own fault.”

WATCH:

Caitlin Clark on her “Welcome to the W” moment: “I actually ruptured my ear drum when we were in New York on a tough screen….great screens, I just didn’t hear them. So, it’s kind of my own fault.” (Q: @3ptCnvrsn) #WNBA pic.twitter.com/XBJFUJ0wZt — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) June 21, 2024

While Clark may be downplaying her injury with good humor and sportsmanship, her situation raises serious questions about her safety in the WNBA. TGP has reported multiple times about the attacks against Caitlin Clark in her WNBA games since joining the league this year.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever played Washington, DC, on Wednesday night at home in Indianapolis.

During the game Caitlin Clark was once again assaulted on the court – and once again the flagrant foul was completely ignored by the refs.

On Sunday, the anticipated rematch game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fevers turned ugly when Chicago’s Angel Reese delivered a brutal elbow to the savior of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark, during a layup attempt.

This is the second time Caitlin Clark has been assaulted by a player from Chicago Sky.

Chennedy Carter slammed into Clark from behind! Clark had no idea this was coming!

Indiana congressman Jim Banks has had enough. He sent a letter to the WNBA requesting that the league take action.

In a letter addressed to Cathy Engelbert, Commissioner of Women's National Basketball Association, Banks wrote: