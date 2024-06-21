This Keeps Happening… Caitlin Clark Gets Assaulted on a Layup and Can’t Get the Foul Call

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever played Washington DC on Wednesday night at home in Indianapolis.

During the game Caitlin Clark was once again assaulted on the court – and once again the flagrant foul was completely ignored by the refs.

This was the latest assault on Clark, the savior of the league, in a WNBA game in front of thousands of fans when the refs looked the other way and her teammates did nothing.

These women sure seem to have something against Caitlin!

Here’s the video.

Caitlin Clark is indeed the Steph Curry on #WNBA How does she not get even these obvious foul calls???#FeverRising pic.twitter.com/NLFKwL6GJh — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 20, 2024

Where was that worthless Coach Sides?

of course, this was not an isolated incident. We are getting used to these attacks on Caitlin Clark.

On Sunday, the anticipated rematch game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fevers turned ugly when Chicago’s Angel Reese delivered a brutal elbow to the savior of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark, during a layup attempt.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the match when Clark, showing her usual agility and speed, went in for a layup.

Reese, seemingly aiming to block the shot, swung her elbow with such force that it hit Clark’s head, resulting in the player falling.

The referees intervened, reviewing the video footage before categorizing the foul as flagrant 1. However, this decision has been met with criticism from fans and commentators alike, many of whom believe that the severity of Reese’s action warranted a higher penalty.

A flagrant foul, penalty 1, is when a player makes unnecessary contact with an opponent that could cause injury. This is considered a dangerous play that indicates a disregard for the opponent’s safety or an intent to harm.

According to the NBA:

Referees may use replay whenever they are not reasonably certain whether a foul meets the criteria for a flagrant foul. Previously, the foul had to be called flagrant on the floor in order to initiate instant replay. The definition for a flagrant foul is: Flagrant Foul Penalty 1: Unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent

Flagrant Foul Penalty 2: Unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent When a flagrant foul call is made, referees conduct a review and consider the following: Whether the foul call be categorized as a flagrant 1 or flagrant 2 (thus ejection) or stay as a common foul or changed to a technical foul Whether any other players committed unsportsmanlike acts immediately prior to and/or immediately following the foul.

WATCH:

JUST IN: WNBA player Angel Reese viciously elbows Caitlin Clark in the head as she goes in for a layup. Reese could be seen completely missing the ball and making contact with Clark’s head instead. She was called for a flagrant 1. The move comes as more and more WNBA players… pic.twitter.com/VOmjloMTRX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2024

Here’s another angle recorded by Dave Portnoy:

Shocker. Angelo Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way Caitlin is cooking them. #caitlinclark pic.twitter.com/4qeWZLsiHZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2024

This was the second time Caitlin Clark has been assaulted by a player from Chicago Sky.

No Foul Called After Caitlin Clark Crushed By Anvil https://t.co/FwEW4uuE2j pic.twitter.com/CFsN3u4GfH — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 8, 2024

These women sure have a weird way of welcoming their savior to the league.