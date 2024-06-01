ASSAULT! Caitlin Clark – The Savior of the WNBA – Pummeled by Chicago Players During Game – Angel Reese Gets In on the Action! – VIDEOS

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark is currently the most-searched basketball player in the USA during the men’s NBA playoffs according to Google trends!

Google Trends Data during NBA Playoffs and start of WNBA Season: pic.twitter.com/8gV5w5d34H — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) May 30, 2024

Not only that, but Caitlin Clark’s team – the Indiana Fever – is the top searched team in every single state except for one, Louisiana!

This is another Google trend pic.twitter.com/YRyxB8oHWy — Brian Hemping (@brianhemping) May 30, 2024

Caitlin Clark is THE REASON the WNBA is breaking all-time audience records this year.

Caitlin Clark continues to sell out arena after arena everywhere she plays.

Caitlin Clark is the reason the WNBA players for the first time are traveling on charter flights – and not in the economy seats.

So how do the women thank her?

ASSAULT.

Twitter-X is going crazy after the abuse Caitlin took today during her game against Chicago. Chennedy Carter slammed into Clark from behind! Clark had no idea this was coming!

This is just embarrassing. Caitlin is a bigger person than me. I’d be fed up with this shit. @CaitlinClark22 pic.twitter.com/mhUnb1o2vq — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) June 1, 2024

Angel Reese cheered the assault!

Angel Reese appeared to celebrate a cheap shot on Caitlin Clark……..and ended up losing the game! That’s what kids call karma. Clark and the Fever end the day with a win. pic.twitter.com/384GsAW0ZH — OutKick (@Outkick) June 1, 2024

Dave Portney was IRATE! – ‘Fly commercial! Fly commercial, you b*tch.”

Read her lips, what does it look like she's saying to Caitlin Clark? pic.twitter.com/fwLjoF1JI5 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 1, 2024

Dave Portnoy.

MAKE THIS CHICK FLY COMMERCIAL!!! pic.twitter.com/b6a6IdpURt — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 1, 2024

More Portnoy.

Angel Reece celebrating a blatant cheap shot like she won a title. . Jealously is a disease. pic.twitter.com/l0Oi8E5OtZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 1, 2024

Moments later Caitlin Clark took an elbow to the face by Angel Reese.

Welcome to the @wnba Caitlin! This is how the savior of the league is treated @CaitlinClark22 pic.twitter.com/bRqAH9nMTC — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) June 1, 2024

And then there was this…

GODDDAM THEY HATE CAITLIN CLARK pic.twitter.com/OK5OazHeCm — LeLakers 2️⃣3️⃣ (@LeLaker) June 1, 2024

Those women sure are welcoming to Caitlin!