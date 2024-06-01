ASSAULT! Caitlin Clark – The Savior of the WNBA – Pummeled by Chicago Players During Game – Angel Reese Gets In on the Action! – VIDEOS

Welcome to the WNBA! Caitlin Clark is repeatedly pummeled and assaulted during Chicago game.

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark is currently the most-searched basketball player in the USA during the men’s NBA playoffs according to Google trends!

Not only that, but Caitlin Clark’s team – the Indiana Fever – is the top searched team in every single state except for one, Louisiana!

Caitlin Clark is THE REASON the WNBA is breaking all-time audience records this year.

Caitlin Clark continues to sell out arena after arena everywhere she plays.

Caitlin Clark is the reason the WNBA players for the first time are traveling on charter flights – and not in the economy seats.

So how do the women thank her?

ASSAULT.

Twitter-X is going crazy after the abuse Caitlin took today during her game against Chicago. Chennedy Carter slammed into Clark from behind! Clark had no idea this was coming!

Angel Reese cheered the assault!

Dave Portney was IRATE! – ‘Fly commercial! Fly commercial, you b*tch.”

The Chicago player called Clark a “bitch” before she assaulted her from behind.

Dave Portnoy.

More Portnoy.

Moments later Caitlin Clark took an elbow to the face by Angel Reese.

And then there was this…

Those women sure are welcoming to Caitlin!

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

