Indiana Congressman Jim Banks Calls on WNBA to Take Action to Protect Rookie Caitlin Clark from Attacks

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Caitlin Clark, the NCAA basketball superstar, has received a rude welcome to the WNBA. Now one congressman is taking action.

We’ve reported multiple times about the attacks against Caitlin Clark in her WNBA games since joining the league this year.

Clark’s games at the WNBA are the most watched WNBA games on ESPN and ABC ever.

Clark is bringing an estimated $100 million to the league and this is how the women respond.

This play by the WNBA team in Jersey was not called a foul.

Never seen a savior of a league get treated like this https://t.co/TXNEd4umbl — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 18, 2024

This assault in another game was not called a penalty. The woman nearly knocked Clark’s head off.

I invested $100,000 into WNBA stocks just before Caitlin Clark was drafted, thinking she would take this eye sore of a stud league to the next level. 5 games into her career & I’m pulling my investments. This league is beyond saving. No foul calls on assault & battery. Cooked. pic.twitter.com/GhSygLTZXa — J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) May 23, 2024

This past weekend, Clark was assaulted again on the court. This time during a game with the Chicago team in the WNBA.

Angel Reese celebrated the assault from the bench.

Angel Reese cheering cheap shot ball pic.twitter.com/uhddcJnMR3 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) June 1, 2024

Chicago player Angel Reese gave Clark an elbow later in the game to no foul.

Angel Reese cheering cheap shot ball pic.twitter.com/uhddcJnMR3 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) June 1, 2024

Indiana congressman Jim Banks has had enough. He sent a letter to the WNBA requesting that the league take action.

Indiana U.S. Representative Jim Banks is calling on WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to take action to protect Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. In a June 4 letter to Engelbert, Banks referenced Clark’s ability to increase viewership and attendance this season. The news of Banks’ letter to Engelbert was first reported by Outkick. “Unfortunately, since joining the WNBA, Clark’s exceptionalism has been met with resentment and repeated attacks from fellow players,” Banks wrote. Banks specifically mentioned the foul on Clark by the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter, which was later upgraded to Flagrant 1. Carter shoulder-checked Clark as the Fever rookie was waiting for an inbound pass. Clark fell to the ground, and it was originally called an away-from-ball foul. “During the Fever’s win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, Chennedy Carter went out of her way to knock Clark to the floor while neither player had the ball,” said Banks, who is running against Democrat Valerie McCray to fill Mike Braun’s U.S. Senate seat. “Further, the excessive attack was visibly cheered on and supported by Carter’s teammate Angel Reese.”

Clark is the best thing to happen to the WNBA, but the women in the league assault her with regularity. What foolish women. This needs to stop.