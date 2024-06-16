This Keeps Happening: Dirty Chicago Player Angel Reese Bashes Caitlin Clark in the Head During Game — Flagrant Foul Called (VIDEO)

by
Screenshot: CBS

The anticipated rematch game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fevers turned ugly when Chicago’s Angel Reese delivered a brutal elbow to the savior of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark, during a layup attempt.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the match when Clark, showing her usual agility and speed, went in for a layup.

Reese, seemingly aiming to block the shot, swung her elbow with such force that it hit Clark’s head, resulting in the player falling.

The referees intervened, reviewing the video footage before categorizing the foul as flagrant 1. However, this decision has been met with criticism from fans and commentators alike, many of whom believe that the severity of Reese’s action warranted a higher penalty.

A flagrant foul, penalty 1, is when a player makes unnecessary contact with an opponent that could cause injury. This is considered a dangerous play that indicates a disregard for the opponent’s safety or an intent to harm.

According to the NBA:

Referees may use replay whenever they are not reasonably certain whether a foul meets the criteria for a flagrant foul.  Previously, the foul had to be called flagrant on the floor in order to initiate instant replay.

The definition for a flagrant foul is:

  • Flagrant Foul Penalty 1: Unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent
  • Flagrant Foul Penalty 2: Unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent

When a flagrant foul call is made, referees conduct a review and consider the following:

  1. Whether the foul call be categorized as a flagrant 1 or flagrant 2 (thus ejection) or stay as a common foul or changed to a technical foul
  2. Whether any other players committed unsportsmanlike acts immediately prior to and/or immediately following the foul.
WATCH:

Here’s another angle recorded by Dave Portnoy:

This is the second time Caitlin Clark has been assaulted by a player from Chicago Sky.

Chennedy Carter slammed into Clark from behind! Clark had no idea this was coming!

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.