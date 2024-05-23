WATCH LIVE: The Gateway Pundit Broadcasts Live Today at President Trump’s Bronx Rally

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event

The Gateway Pundit will provide live coverage of the crowd outside of today’s Trump Rally in the Bronx, New York.

This rally comes after President Trump delivered remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 100,000 supporters in Wildwood, New Jersey.

This is an unprecedented move for a Republican candidate.

But the time is now, and this President was and will be the president of the ENTIRE country, not just the coastal elites like Joe Biden.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump is even making a comeback in the polls in New York, a state where Democrats have won by double digits in every presidential election since 1988!

The Gateway Pundit also reported on Trump’s mega rally and his plan to campaign in formerly blue states, which he says will flip for him.

Far-left groups, open borders groups, Socialists, and Marxists are planning to protest President Trump’s rally today at Cotrona Park in the Bronx.

Far-left Democrat and New York City Assemblymember Amanda Septimo called on fellow socialists to counter-protest Trump’s speech. They want Bronx residents to continue to suffer.

BREAKING: Democrat Politicians, Socialists, and Far Left Open Borders Groups Announce Plans to Protest Donald Trump’s Historic Bronx Rally Tomorrow

The rally will start at 6:00 PM – doors will open at the venue at 3:PM. There is already a large crowd lined up to see the President speak in the Bronx:

The Gateway Pundit contributors Jordan Conradson and Cara Castronuova will be at the venue speaking to Bronx Trump supporters.

We also have a GUEST HOST who will join Cara and Jordan in the Bronx.

Watch live below:

