Trump Cuts Biden’s Lead in New York to 10 Points as Democrats Election Interference Efforts Backfire – Union Leader Says Trump Leads Biden Among his Members 3:1 (VIDEO)

President Trump is narrowing Joe Biden’s lead in Democratic New York with the Democrats’ lawfare against him proving to be a witch hunt.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump arrived at a construction site in New York on Thursday morning to greet union workers, and he was met with thunderous chants of “USA!” “USA!”

Trump told Fox News earlier, "I think these maybe were Democrats, but for me, they're Republican."

"There's not a Democrat in there," he added:

The union workers love Trump, and according to new polling data, Biden's lead in New York, a state where Democrats have won by double digits in every presidential election since 1988, continues to shrink.

As Right Side Broadcasting Network reports,

In the latest show of proof that left-wing prosecutors’ efforts to interfere in the 2024 presidential election are backfiring, a newly released survey reveals that President Donald J. Trump may be within striking distance of Joe Biden in one of America’s strongest Democrat states (and the backdrop for Alvin Bragg’s ongoing “hush money” sham trial): New York. New polling from the Siena College Research Institute, conducted over a three-day period from April 15-17, shows President Trump within ten points of Joe Biden in the state, 37 percent to 47 percent. In February, the same poll, which was taken prior to the start of the New York City trial (which will wrap up week two on Friday), showed Biden leading by 12 (48 percent-36 percent). Among Independent voters, Trump leads Biden by 14 points, 46 percent-32 percent. If this margin were to hold (or tighten further) going into November, it could indicate a seismic shift in the voting habits of traditionally deep-blue New York: Joe Biden carried the state’s 29 electoral votes by a margin of 23 points four years ago, and the last time a Republican declared victory there was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan defeated ex-Vice President Walter Mondale by a more modest 8 points.

New York union leader Bobby Bartels also shared results from a poll he put out in his union, telling Fox, "President Trump is leading Joe Biden three to one on my presidential poll out of my 9,000 members right now."

Bartles added, "We are very tired of the situation with groceries, inflation, gas prices, illegal immigration, crime. We're living it every day in New York City."