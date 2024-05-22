BREAKING: Democrat Politicians, Socialists, and Far Left Open Borders Groups Announce Plans to Protest Donald Trump’s Historic Bronx Rally Tomorrow

by
The Bronx is ready for Donald Trump’s rally on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

EVERYONE IN AMERICA Knows things were better under President Trump – no matter what garbage the media is pushing. And EVERYTHING is worse under Joe Biden. The Marxist left is destroying the country. And it’s not likely to get any better as long as Democrats hold on to power.

Last week President Donald Trump announced he will hold a rally in South Bronx, New York this Thursday to “highlight the horrendous effects Crooked Joe Biden’s presidency had had on our economy,: according to a statement released by the former president’s campaign Friday.

This announcement comes after President Trump delivered remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 100,000 supporters in Wildwood, New Jersey.

This is an unprecedented move for a Republican candidate. It’s been a long time coming.

But not everyone is excited to see President Trump come to the Bronx.

Far left groups, open borders groups, Socialists and Marxists are planning to protest President Trump’s rally tomorrow at Cotrona Park in the Bronx.

Far left Democrat and New York City Assemblymember Amanda Septimo called on fellow socialists to counter-protest Trump’s speech. They want Bronx residents to continue to suffer.

Look for violence.

They’re pushing their same old lies.

FOX 5 New York reported:

Septimo, as well as civil rights activist Kirsten John Foy, told the New York Post on Monday they don’t want Trump and his views on issues such as immigration to go unchallenged in the borough, so they organized counter-programming.

Rep. Ritchie John Torres, a Democrat who represents New York’s 15th Congressional District – where the rally is being held – blasted the former president in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“The South Bronx has no greater enemy than Donald Trump, who is on a mission to dismantle the social safety net on which Bronx families depend for their survival,” Torres said. “Trump is and has always been a fraud. The South Bronx – the most Democratic area in the nation – will not buy the snake oil that he is selling.”

They will certainly be outnumbered. Over 10,000 Trump supporters are expected at the Trump rally tomorrow.

The Gateway Pundit will also be broadcasting from Crotona Park in the Bronx.

President Trump will hold a rally on Thursday May 23rd at Crotona Park in The Bronx. The Gateway Pundit will be there broadcasting live.

The rally will start at 6:00 PM – doors will open at the venue at 3:PM.

The Gateway Pundit contributors Jordan Conradson and Cara Castronuova will be at the venue speaking to Bronx Trump supporters.

We also have a GUEST HOST who will join Cara and Jordan in the Bronx tomorrow.

Check out The Gateway Pundit on Thursday starting at 2 PM ET at the Bronx Trump Rally!

