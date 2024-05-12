WATCH: “This Guy’s So Damn Bad, it Could Be All of Them” – President Trump Says “We Are Going to Officially Play” in New Jersey, Minnesota, and Virginia and “WIN THEM ALL”

President Trump declared during his MASSIVE rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, that he is “going to officially play” in blue states like New Jersey, Minnesota, and Virginia and win.

The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump spoke to a massive crowd of roughly 80,000 supporters on Saturday.

Many, including Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), are calling this the largest political rally in New Jersey's history.

Doors to the event opened at noon Eastern. At approximately 2 pm, there were thousands still lined up awaiting entry:

WATCH:

MORE:

While speaking to this massive crowd, President Trump noted the obvious: "We're going to win the state of New Jersey" and several other "so-called blue states."

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump is even making a comeback in the polls in New York, a state where Democrats have won by double digits in every presidential election since 1988!

From Right Side Broadcasting Network: