WATCH: “This Guy’s So Damn Bad, it Could Be All of Them” – President Trump Says “We Are Going to Officially Play” in New Jersey, Minnesota, and Virginia and “WIN THEM ALL”

President Trump declared during his MASSIVE rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, that he is “going to officially play” in blue states like New Jersey, Minnesota, and Virginia and win.
The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump spoke to a massive crowd of roughly 80,000 supporters on Saturday.
Many, including Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), are calling this the largest political rally in New Jersey's history.
Doors to the event opened at noon Eastern. At approximately 2 pm, there were thousands still lined up awaiting entry:
While speaking to this massive crowd, President Trump noted the obvious: "We're going to win the state of New Jersey" and several other "so-called blue states."
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump is even making a comeback in the polls in New York, a state where Democrats have won by double digits in every presidential election since 1988!
TRUMP: As you can see today, we are expanding the electoral map because we are going to officially play in the state of New Jersey; we're going to win the state of New Jersey. We've got a great group of people with us, an incredible group of people. We're also looking really great in the state of Minnesota, which hasn't been won since 1952, and we're leading in the polls in the state of Virginia, and actually many other states. I don't know it could be all of them. This guy is so damn bad it could be all of them. He's so bad, I think we're going to win them all!