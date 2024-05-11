LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks to MASSIVE Crowd of Estimated 80,000 in Wildwood, NJ – “LARGEST POLITICAL RALLY IN THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY HISTORY”

by

President Trump is set to deliver remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 80,000 supporters at 5 pm tonight in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Many, including Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), are calling this the largest political rally in the history of New Jersey.

Doors to the event opened at noon Eastern. At approximately 2 pm, there were thousands still lined up awaiting entry:

WATCH:

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, by mid-morning, THOUSANDS of Trump supporters had already been cleared and were waiting inside the outdoor venue to see President Trump.

MORE:

President Trump is now expected to take the stage at 5:30 pm ET.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Watch LIVE on RSBN starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

