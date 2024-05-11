LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks to MASSIVE Crowd of Estimated 80,000 in Wildwood, NJ – “LARGEST POLITICAL RALLY IN THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY HISTORY”

President Trump is set to deliver remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 80,000 supporters at 5 pm tonight in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Many, including Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), are calling this the largest political rally in the history of New Jersey.

Doors to the event opened at noon Eastern. At approximately 2 pm, there were thousands still lined up awaiting entry:

MASSIVE crowds inside and out for Trump in #Wildwood, NJ Definitely more than 40k pic.twitter.com/kYTS8nf43r — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) May 11, 2024

WATCH:

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, by mid-morning, THOUSANDS of Trump supporters had already been cleared and were waiting inside the outdoor venue to see President Trump.

MORE:

According to a source on the ground, there are an estimated 80,000 people in Wildwood today. pic.twitter.com/BPEX1rO9Gn — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) May 11, 2024

President Trump is now expected to take the stage at 5:30 pm ET.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Watch LIVE on RSBN starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.