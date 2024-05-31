WATCH: J.D. Vance Puts Wolf Blitzer in His Place After CNN Anchor Declares Trump a “Convicted Felon” and Whines About Trump Calling America a “Fascist State”

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the rigged New York City jury convicted President Trump ALL 34 COUNTS in Alvin Bragg and corrupt Judge Juan Merchan’s lawfare case Thursday afternoon.

A giddy Merchan saluted the jury members for their “dedication and hard work” after one of American history’s greatest travesties of justice. The next step is the sentencing phase on July 11, where Merchan will have a chance to throw Trump behind bars.

Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

While so many “Republicans” like Larry Hogan and Mitch McConnell have REFUSED to defend the 45th President, one person who has stepped up to the plate is Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH).

Vance was a guest on CNN Friday alongside longtime liberal news anchor Wolf Blitzer to weigh in on the disgraceful verdict. Things went south immediately for Blitzer demanded to know whether J.D. Vance would be interested in serving as a running mate to a “convicted felon.” Vance quickly put Blitzer in his place by pointing out Merchan’s corrupt behavior and his and his daughter’s donations to the Biden campaign. He then committed to helping Trump in any way possible because a loss by Trump would be the end of America as we know it.

WATCH (relevant exchange takes place in the first 1:45):

BLITZER: Are you interested in being the running mate of a convicted felon? VANCE: Wolf, the entire purpose of this trial was to get the media and the Democrats to say exactly that…when, in fact, the only thing Donald Trump is guilty of is being in the courtroom of a political sham trial. BLITZER: But the jury was approved by the Trump lawyers. VANCE: My complaint is not with the jury, Wolf. My complaint is with the judge, with the jury instructions that were clearly reversible, and with the judge who donated to the Biden campaign, which should force a recusal. BLITZER: He donated $15… VANCE: To stop Donald Trump. This “judge” committed multiple elements of reversible error, and he did it while his daughter has made a ton of money off of Democratic candidates and while he himself donated to the Biden campaign… BLITZER: So let me repeat the question… VANCE (shutting him down): You cannot say this trial was anything more than politics masquerading as justice. Blitzer (stammering): Uh… VANCE: And yes, I will help Donald Trump in any way that I can, Wolf, because if we allow this to happen…if we allow this standard that you can throw your political opponents in jail because they are doing so much better than you in the polls in an election, it will be the end of this country as we know it.

Blitzer was also triggered after hearing Trump call the United States a “fascist state” during his Trump Tower press conference Friday and attempted to get Vance to disavow the remark.

But Vance again gave Blitzer the business despite several desperate attempts by the CNN anchor to interrupt. He stuck to the hard facts, pointing out that Joe Biden is trying to throw Trump in prison for a “paperwork violation” and the biased instruction Merchan gave the jury.

Senator @JDVance1 DESTROYS Wolf Blitzer "I served in Iraq in the United States Marine Corps…I am outraged at this entire proceeding – not at Donald Trump's criticism of it…This is disgraceful. I don't care what you call it…This is not the America that I know and love." pic.twitter.com/y7yTyKttHh — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) May 31, 2024