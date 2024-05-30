Republican Lawmakers Release Statement Following Verdict in President Trump’s Manhattan Sham Trial

The political temperature in America has reached a boiling point following the controversial guilty verdict in the sham trial of President Donald Trump.

President Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush-money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels.

This verdict makes Trump the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. The jury reached their decision after a five-week trial and two days of deliberation.

Donald Trump denounced the trial as a “disgrace” and “rigged,” claiming that a “conflicted” and “corrupt” judge presided over the proceedings. He has consistently maintained his innocence, declaring himself a “very innocent man,” and has announced plans to appeal the verdict.

In a united front, several Republican figures released strongly-worded comments to express their outrage and support for Trump.

Sen. JD Vance wrote, “This verdict is an absolute miscarriage of justice. While the outcome of this trial will no doubt be subject to appeal, it’s a disgrace to our judicial system that such measures will be necessary. The partisan slant of this jury pool shows why we ought to litigate politics at the ballot box and not in the courtroom. Ultimately, I have faith that the 2024 election will be decided by the American people, not corrupt judges and prosecutors.”

Sen. JD Vance

Sen. Tuberville wrote, “It’s a very dark day in American history. This ‘trial’ was a political witch hunt from the start. The fact that the Biden campaign staged a press conference outside the court tells you everything you need to know. Liberal activist Alvin Bragg and Biden-donor Judge Merchan had a shared goal: to put President Trump behind bars. Whether you consider the lopsided jury, the gag order issued to silence only President Trump, the prosecution’s failure to outline the alleged underlying crimes, or the lack of a unanimous verdict required for conviction, this trial was a complete joke and a massive misuse of taxpayer dollars.”

“This is pure election interference and the American people will see through it. We can’t have a two-tier justice system. If we don’t return to our Constitution, which guarantees every U.S. citizen the right to free speech and the right to a fair trial by an impartial jury, we are no better than Venezuela or communist China.”

Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Ted Cruz wrote, “This is a dark day for America. This entire trial has been a sham, and it is nothing more than political persecution. The only reason they prosecuted Donald Trump is because Democrats are terrified that he will win reelection. This disgraceful decision is legally baseless and should be overturned promptly on appeal. Any judge with a modicum of integrity would recognize that this entire trial has been utterly fraudulent.”

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Mike Lee wrote, “A sad day for America. The verdict against Donald Trump, marred by unclear charges and irregular jury instructions, sets a dangerous precedent. This was a political prosecution to help Joe Biden, a weaponization of our justice system that threatens the very fabric of our Republic.”

Sen. Ted Budd wrote, “Today’s verdict is a total disgrace. Previous district attorneys, federal prosecutors, and the Federal Election Commission all chose not to pursue this for a clear reason: President Trump committed no crime. President Trump deserves the same Constitutional rights as any American. But from the start, this was a rigged charade designed to weaponize the justice system to interfere in the presidential election and hurt President Trump. If Americans can be found guilty of a crime based on underlying allegations that were never charged, all of our Constitutional rights are at risk.”

Sen. Ted Budd

Sen. Barrasso wrote, “The case in New York against President Trump has never been about justice. Democrats are weaponizing the justice system against a political opponent. Elections are decided in voting booths, not courtrooms. President Trump will keep fighting to get America back on track.”

Sen. Barrasso

Rep. Thomas Massie wrote, “Guilty on 34 counts, but no underlying crime. Partisan hacks serving as judges, investigators, and prosecutors have turned our legal system into a farce at both the state and federal level.”

Rep. Thomas Massie

“Time for Red State AGs and DAs to get busy,” Rep. Mike Collins wrote.

Rep. Mike Collins

Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote, “This verdict is the corrupt result of a corrupt trial, a corrupt judge, and a corrupt DA. We will stand with President Trump now more than ever to save the country.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Jim Jordan wrote, “The verdict is a travesty of justice. The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden’s failing radical policies. Americans see through Democrats’ lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal.”

Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. James Comer wrote, “Today is a sad day for all Americans. This verdict in New York is another example of Democrats being relentless in their pursuit to weaponize the courts, abuse America’s judicial system, and target President Joe Biden’s political opposition. One thing is clear: Democrats are afraid to face Donald Trump. Americans will make their voices heard this November.”

Rep. James Comer

Rep. Paul Gosar, “I completely disagree w/this shameful verdict. This trial has been a sham from the beginning & while I am angry w/the decision, I am not at all surprised by the Democrats’ actions & efforts 2 silence & destroy their greatest political opponent & threat.”

Rep. Paul Gosar

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote, “SHAM CASE. SHAM JUDGE. SHAM VERDICT. President Trump is innocent, and everyone knows it. Our justice system has been weaponized against political opponents. This is what happens in banana republics, not in America.”

SHAM CASE.

SHAM JUDGE.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Rep. Greg Steube wrote, “What is happening to President Trump is beyond the pale. It’s truly unbelievable that in the United States of America, the Democrats have weaponized our justice system to go after their political opponents in a presidential election. Regardless of the outcome, this entire trial is a sham. The American people see right through it.”

Rep. Greg Steube

Rep.Troy Nehls wrote, “Today is one of the darkest days in the history of our country. I don’t know if our country can ever recover from the abuse of this government on President Donald Trump. I hope the American people will see through this and do the right thing for the future of our country, as we know Judge Merchan is compromised to the core. He’s scum. There is no doubt in my mind this will be overturned on appeal. You have poked the bear, and I will fight like hell to get President Trump back in the White House.”

Rep.Troy Nehls

Rep. Nancy Mace wrote, “This is a VERY dark day for American democracy when the law is weaponized against its own citizens.”

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Darrell Issa wrote, “The Trump trial and verdict are a disgrace.”

Rep. Darrell Issa

Rep. Andy Biggs wrote, “The sham case against President Trump is a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars. President Trump is innocent!”

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Clay Higgins wrote, “The New York trial was 100% rigged. This perversion of justice will not stand. Trump will win on appeal and again in November.”

Rep. Clay Higgins

Rep. Andrew Clyde, “This is the biggest miscarriage of justice in American history. Liberal jury. Corrupt judge. Unprecedented lawfare. The Left has rigged and weaponized our justice system because they’re TERRIFIED of facing President Trump in November.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde

Rep. Eli Crane, “They shamelessly weaponized our “justice” system against their political opponent with a rigged trial. Unjust and un-American. I stand with President Donald J. Trump.”

Rep. Eli Crane

Rep. Mary Miller wrote, “The leftists are trying to tear America apart by erasing our borders, bankrupting us, and ending our impartial system of justice. The American people see right through these RIGGED political show trials against President Trump. The leftists will fail & we will save America.”

Rep. Mary Miller

Rep. . Keith Self wrote, “The sham Trump trial, starring Judge Juan Merchan was orchestrated by Joe Biden. Now he will suffer the consequences. I had a front row seat to the circus in New York City last week, and while the jurors may have been fooled, the American people are not. On November 5th, a nation of his peers will deliver justice to Joe Biden by voting him out of office.”

Rep. Keith Self

Rep. Greene commented, “I agree with every single word here. Republicans have done NOTHING to stop the Democrats from destroying our justice system and our freedoms. Many Republicans would just quote the constitution as they are marched to the firing squad. When good men do nothing, evil prevails.”