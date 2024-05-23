(VIDEO) TGP’s Jordan Conradson Joins Emerald Robinson to Discuss New Gen 47 PAC’s HISTORIC Pro-Trump Concert with Waka Flocka Flame – GET TICKETS TO JUNE 14 CONCERT HERE

Watch Gateway Pundit’s Trump Bronx Event

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke to Emerald Robinson earlier this month about New Gen 47 PAC’s upcoming events with A-list celebrities who support Donald Trump for President.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, New Gen 47 PAC, founded by LJ Fino, President of First Class Records, and PR consultant Alex Fahmy, has big plans to hold concerts and music events with famous musicians to rally low-propensity, young, and minority voters for Donald Trump and other conservatives in November. Their launch event on June 14 in Maimi, Florida will feature a performance by famous ‘No Hands’ rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

It can be recalled that co-founder LJ Fino had a hand in producing hit #1 songs, such as “Justice for All” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir and Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes my Ass,” as Mailman Media’s Head of Recorded Music Operations. Fino’s First Class Records label has also produced music by Lara Trump.

Other New Gen 47 events with A-list entertainers and pro-Trump Hollywood celebrities are expected to be announced soon.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson joined The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson earlier this month to discuss this major development in the conservative movement.

We also discussed Afroman's new song, 'Hunter Got High.'

The Gateway Pundit reported that rapper Afroman released a parody record of his hit ', 'Because I Got High,' titled, 'Hunter Got High,' making fun of Hunter Biden for his drug usage, scandalous laptop, d*ck pics, prostitutes, and foreign business dealings with China and Ukraine.

