Second Recall Effort Against Assembly Speaker Robin “CCP” Vos Lauched After Wisconsin Elections Commission Tossed Thousands of Signatures – Election Integrity Warrior Rep. Janel Brandtjen Highlights Vos’ “Compromise With CCP Interests”

Organizers have launched a second recall effort against RINO Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, citing his ties to the Chinese Communist Party and opposition to measures that will secure elections in Wisconsin.

Robin Vos did nothing about the massive 2020 election fraud as Speaker of The Assembly, and he has fought vigorously to keep corrupt Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe in office. “We want to get Megan Wolfe out now” before she can fudge with the 2024 General Election, an organizer of the recall previously told The Gateway Pundit.

Recall that On November 4th, 2021, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling recommended charges against five members of the WEC for committing voter fraud in Wisconsin nursing homes by casting votes for incapacitated or mentally incompetent patients, who otherwise wouldn’t have voted lawfully while Special Voting Deputies, tasked with helping nursing home patients vote, were deemed nonessential under the COVID guidelines and barred from nursing homes to do the job of securing voting rights and preventing elder abuse. Meanwhile, other “essential workers” like food delivery and different first-world service providers were allowed into the buildings.

According to Schmaling, WEC officials knew that they “needed the flexibility to violate the law” and that they “instruct[ed] county clerks to break the law” over a recorded Zoom call.

Vos previously “violated Assembly rules” by delaying a Senate-approved resolution to impeach Megan Wolfe, then sent the resolution to a committee where he knew it would never see a vote on the floor, according to one Wisconsin State Legislator who asked to remain anonymous. Before this, Vos refused to pursue Wolfe’s impeachment and then folded while giving the appearance that he was moving forward with impeachment to appease local media and constituents.

President Trump, in a recent interview, said Meagan Wolfe “should be gone” and slammed Robin Vos for “allowing her to be there.”

The efforts to oust Vos come after it was recently discovered that he sits on the Chinese Communist Party-tied State Legislative Leaders Foundation Board of Directors, which participates in “subnational legislative exchanges” to influence American State Legislators and further the CCP’s interests. Likely because of this, Vos has also “not moved on legislation to hold China accountable when he’s had multiple opportunities to do so,” the Legislator told The Gateway Pundit.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the Recall Vos Campaign’s effort to recall the embattled Speaker, which collected more than 10,000 signatures, far surpassing the necessary 7,000 signatures. However, “‘Robin ‘CCP’ Vos narrowly escaped” this recall effort after “[the] Wisconsin Election Commission threw out over 2,000 signatures without reason and also stated that more than 4,000 were out of the district,” said one of the organizers.

"The Recall Vos organization lacked the full infrastructure to combat the challenges, so we acquiesced and launched recall 2.0 with the Racine Recall Committee. This time around, Colonel Conrad Reynolds (USA ret) has been in charge from the beginning and has implemented procedures and processes to help ensure the recall 2.0 process goes smoothly from beginning to end," the organizers told The Gateway Pundit. "

The Racine Recall Committee is looking to submit the new signatures around the week of May 14th. The Racine Recall Committee would still utilize help from the community. Door knockers are still needed to finish out this phase of the recall. To volunteer, email [email protected] or visit racinerecall.org"

In a new development, State Representative Janel Brandtjen recently issued a press release highlighting Vos' affiliation with CCP-linked organizations and a 2020 warning from then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of China's infiltration of U.S. politicians on Monday.

"Despite such warnings, Speaker Vos participated in at least two trips under the sponsorship of CCP associates: a 2016 trip to Wuhan funded to the tune of almost $14,000 by the State Legislators Leadership Foundation (SLLF) and a 2023 trip to Copenhagen sponsored by the Energy Foundation China. While based in San Francisco, this nonprofit organization is recognized for its links to CCP initiatives, focusing on climate change discussions between the United States and China," said Brantjen.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also recently raised alarms over evidence suggesting that China is actively attempting to influence and potentially interfere with the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

Recall that Vos previously kicked Brantjen out of the GOP caucus and the Assembly Elections Committee she chaired because of her efforts to get to the bottom of the stolen 2020 Election. Brantjen also slammed Vos late last year for his Assembly rule violations and likely "intent to delay" Meagan Wolfe's impeachment.

Full press release below:

Rep. Brandtjen Raises Concerns Over Speaker Robin Vos' Apparent Compromise with CCP Interests For more information, contact: April 29, 2024 Rep. Brandtjen (414) 915-8425 Madison – State Representative Janel Brandtjen has issued the following statement in response to Speaker Vos’ compromise with CCP interests: Trending: House GOP Passes Controversial Bill Labeling Certain Christian Scriptures as ‘Antisemitic,’ Sparking Fears of Criminalizing Religious Beliefs “Today, I wish to draw attention to the concerning ties between Speaker Robin Vos and organizations linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This relationship not only raises serious questions about potential compromises but also poses a significant threat to our state’s legislative integrity and sovereignty. In a crucial address in Madison in September 2020, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted the CCP's ambitions to sway American opinions towards Beijing's authoritarianism. Pompeo warned, ‘Know that when you are approached by a Chinese diplomat, it is likely not in the spirit of cooperation or friendship. If you’re offered a trip to China when the pandemic travel restrictions are lifted, you should ask who is paying for the trip and if that person is directly or indirectly linked to the Chinese Communist Party. These approaches may happen from Chinese nationals or Americans working with CCP-linked interests.’ He emphasized, ‘We watch the CCP campaigns targeting state-level officials and local interests. We’ve seen them at PTA meetings; they have been in full swing for years, and they’re increasing in intensity.’ Despite such warnings, Speaker Vos participated in at least two trips under the sponsorship of CCP associates: a 2016 trip to Wuhan funded to the tune of almost $14,000 by the State Legislators Leadership Foundation (SLLF) and a 2023 trip to Copenhagen sponsored by the Energy Foundation China. While based in San Francisco, this nonprofit organization is recognized for its links to CCP initiatives, focusing on climate change discussions between the United States and China. Pompeo’s observation that the CCP's influence campaigns are ‘increasing in intensity’ and targeting state-level officials was further exemplified in October 2019. As President of the National Convention of State Legislators, Vos openly praised Li Xiaolin of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, stating, ‘Madame Li has traveled to more than 100 countries on the face of the planet advocating for her special relationship to make sure that people understand all of the things that China is doing to improve people around the world.’ The most alarming demonstration of potential compromise occurred in 2024 when Speaker Vos influenced the legislative process to obstruct AB269, a bill intended to restrict Chinese ownership of Wisconsin farmland. This decision poses a direct question about whose interests Speaker Vos truly represents. It is imperative that we scrutinize these relationships and ensure our leaders are not unduly influenced by foreign interests contrary to American values.”

The organizers also released a public petition for supporters of the recall to sign.

Current signatories include,

Wisconsin voices: • Mike Gableman - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

• Joe Giganti - Host of Regular Joe Show

• Ken Sikora - Oconto County GOP Chairman

• Joel Bartel - Waupaca County GOP Chairman

• Chris Martinson - Executive committee of the Waupaca County Republican Party

• Octonto County GOP Committee

• Duane Wilson - Republican Candidate for Wisconsin 57th Assembly District

• United Constitutionalists of Oconto County

• Darwin Behnke - Vice-chair Oconto County GOP & Candidate for Wisconsin Assembly District 4 National voices: • General Michael Flynn ( USA Ret.)

• Mike Lindell - MyPillow CEO and election security advocate • Colonel Conrad Reynolds (USA Ret.)

• Colonel Wendy Rogers - AZ Senator (USAF Ret.)

• Mark Finchem - Election security advocate

If others want to add their name, they can reach out to [email protected]: