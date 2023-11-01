Wisconsin Election Integrity Warrior Rep. Janel Brandtjen Issues Statement on Delay of Meagan Wolfe Impeachment Resolution

Wisconsin Representative Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) has been instrumental in getting to the bottom of the 2020 Election steal in the state.
When Americans were outraged by the election steal in Wisconsin, Representative Brandtjen dug in and began taking actions to get to the bottom of it.
After Wisconsin Republicans introduced 15 articles of impeachment against Elections Commission Meagan Wolfe, citing allegations of maladministration in office and potential violations of election laws, Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos is now trying to keep the corrupt Wolfe in office.
The allegations against Wolfe include promoting and encouraging illegal alterations of absentee ballot applications during the administration of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
Despite the inventory of incidents in the articles of impeachment, Vos won’t move it forward.
It appears that Vos wants to stall until the 2024 Election cycle arrives to prevent corrupt Wolfe from being replaced.
State Representative Brandtjen released the following statement addressing the delay:
“Today, I express my deep concern regarding the ongoing delay in advancing the Meagan Wolfe impeachment resolution through the proper process and assigning it a number.
According to Assembly Rule 39(4)(c), the Speaker has a timeframe of 10 business days to assign a bill number and committee after the submission of bill or resolution drafts. Regrettably, today marks the 23rdbusiness day since the resolution was submitted.
This delay raises concerns that the process is not being managed in a timely manner or that there may be an intent to delay. The people of Wisconsin expect their elected officials to adhere to the established rules and ensure a fair and efficient legislative process.
The resolution for the impeachment of Meagan Wolfe has garnered substantial support from constituents throughout the state who are concerned about Administrator Wolfe’s actions. I call on the Speaker to promptly assign a number to this resolution, allowing it to proceed per established procedures.”