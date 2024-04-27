Blinken Reveals He’s Seen Evidence of Communist China Attempting to Influence and Interfere U.S. 2024 Presidential Election

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised alarms over evidence suggesting that China is actively attempting to influence and potentially interfere with the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

This revelation comes despite assurances from Chinese communist President Xi Jinping that his country would not engage in such activities.

In an interview with CNN, Blinken expressed concern over the evidence the United States has gathered, per Daily Mail.

“We have seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempts to influence and arguably interfere, and we want to make sure that that’s cut off as quickly as possible,” Blinken said.

“Any interference by China in our election is something that we’re looking very carefully at and is totally unacceptable to us, so I wanted to make sure that they heard that message again,” he added.

The Guardian reported:

Washington has seen evidence of attempts by Beijing to “influence and arguably interfere” in this year’s US elections, the secretary of state has said during a trip to China, also warning that Chinese companies face new sanctions if they do not stop supplying material and equipment to the Russian arms industry. Antony Blinken told CNN that he had reiterated Joe Biden’s message to Xi Jinping not to interfere in November’s vote – a warning that reportedly received assurances from the Chinese president that he would not do so. There was no immediate response from Beijing on either the accusation of attempts at election interference, nor the warning on sanctions, which Blinken said the US and its allies could impose over China’s support of the Russian defence industry. But earlier on Friday China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, said “disruptions” could reverse recent improvements in US-China relations and lead to a “downward spiral” of rivalry, confrontation and even conflict. Speaking to reporters at the end of a three-day visit to China, Blinken acknowledged there had been improvements in relations since a summit in San Francisco in November between Xi and Biden. He pointed to cooperation on counter-narcotics, the revival of contacts between the militaries of both countries, and he announced the first US-China talks on the security risks of artificial intelligence development, which he said would take place in the coming weeks.

The Secretary’s comments amplify concerns raised in a U.S. intelligence report last month and last midterm, which indicated that China might be using platforms like TikTok to shape American political discourse and voter preferences.

It is weird because, in 2022, the Biden regime welcomed TikTok into a formal partnership with the Federal Voting Assistance Program, a U.S. government agency set up to help overseas voters in the US elections. TikTok launched their U.S. “Midterms Election Center.”

Users of their App will be fed “election information”, not to be confused with what the CCP labels “Election Misinformation” in 40 languages and hopefully English is one of these. Among other things, the CCP’s TikTok will instruct people here on how to vote by mail in their respective States.

It can be recalled that the U.S. intelligence community has confirmed that the Cuban government, along with Russia, China, and Iran, undertook covert operations to influence the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.

If these foreign entities interfere in the U.S. presidential election, they are likely to support Joe Biden. During his administration, Trump was known for taking tough measures against certain countries.

For instance, Trump significantly impacted China’s economy by imposing new tariffs of up to 25% on various products, including washing machines, solar panels, steel, and aluminum, as well as a range of Chinese-made goods such as baseball hats, luggage, bicycles, TVs, and sneakers.

Additionally, President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, which he viewed as fatally flawed and excessively one-sided. He then reinstated sanctions on Iran, targeting the regime that sponsors terrorism.

President Trump announced further sanctions on Iran’s metal sectors, including iron, steel, aluminum, and copper. This move marks the imposition of sanctions on Iran’s three major exports: oil, petrochemicals, and metals. These measures are the toughest sanctions ever imposed on Iran by the U.S. Administration, driven by Iran’s ongoing destructive and destabilizing activities.

President Trump has adopted a more stringent stance on Russia than his predecessor, Barack Obama. According to The Hill, “President Trump has been tougher on Russia in 18 months than Obama was in eight years.”