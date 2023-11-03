Good News: Wisconsin RINO Robin Vos Finally Moves Forward with Articles of Impeachment Against Elections Official Meagan Wolfe

Special thanks to Jefferson Davis for his help with this report.

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers moved forward on Thursday with articles of impeachment against Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Wisconsin has been ground zero for several years with the highly questionable and unethical acts born out in many court cases as follows:

The Wisconsin Senate Republicans voted 22-11 on September 14th to officially, legally and statutorily remove the Administrator of Elections whose term ended on June 30, 2023.

After the Senate vote, Wolfe refused to turn in her keys to the Office and promised to stay in place indefinitely despite being fired by the Wisconsin State Senate (click here – Meagan Wolfe won’t step down as Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator (nbc15.com)).

Attorney Josh Kaul immediately filed a lawsuit in judicial liberal friendly Dane County Circuit Court asking to keep the fired Administrator of Elections (Wolfe) in place indefinitely as the Administrator’s apparent personal attorney (click here – Kaul files suit seeking order keeping Wolfe as Elections Commission administrator – WisPolitics).

Senate Republican President Kapenga (R-Delafield) finally had enough of the apparent games being played by liberal progressive democrats that apparently have no regard whatsoever for the law. The Democrats, with endless time, money and resources are holding up this process until after the 2024 election cycle in hopes of securing Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College Votes. The fired former Administrator of Elections is breaking the law every day by refusing to turn in the office keys per State Statute 13.127 (click here – Wisconsin Legislature: 13.127).

The Wisconsin Assembly, under corrupt Speaker Robin Vos refused to impeach Wolfe – until Thursday.

After a local media campaign against Speaker Vos he folded quickly and moved forward with articles of impeachment against elections administrator Wolfe.

Fifteen articles of impeachment against Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe have been referred to an Assembly committee as a back-and-forth battle over the administration of the 2020 election in the state continues. The resolution introduced Thursday lays out Republicans’ concerns about Wolfe’s handling of the 2020 election, which came amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes allegations that Wolfe “unlawfully promoted maladministration with the use of ballot drop boxes” and “promoted and encouraged illegal alterations of absentee ballot applications during the administration of the 2020 presidential election.” The resolution has been referred to the Assembly Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight. The move comes a month after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would not pursue impeachment of Wolfe, citing an ongoing court case about whether the Senate had the authority to vote to remove her from her role when it did so in September. Since then, a conservative group began running ads against Vos if he didn’t move the impeachment process forward. His office told News 3 Now Thursday afternoon that that did not factor into his decision to assign the resolution to a committee.

Republican lawmakers filed articles of impeachment in September to remove Wolfe from her current post.

