JUST IN: Recall Effort Against Wisconsin RINO Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Presents OVER 10,000 Signatures to The Wisconsin Election Commission

The Recall Vos campaign announced on Sunday that they had collected more than 10,000 signatures to recall Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, far surpassing the 7,000 necessary signatures. “The people of Racine County have spoken. With more than 10,000 signatures on our recall petition, they’ve said it loud and clear: they’re tired of the status quo and demand new representation,” said recall initiator Matt Snorek.

Racine County activist and recall volunteer Harry Wait sat in the Recall Vos office in Union Grove Sunday and said he fully expects the Speaker to challenge the validity of the signatures. Then, if the election is scheduled, Wait expects a tough battle. “Well, Vos is a professional politician. So, he is still going to give us one hell of a fight. But, I feel confident the voters are overwhelmingly have spoken, and they’ll come through for the recall and vote the man out of office,” Wait said. Wait said the name of a candidate running against Vos will be revealed soon, perhaps Monday. Vos issued a statement Sunday saying he’s assembled a team to evaluate every signature. He contends some have been obtained illegally. The GOP lawmaker said it’s “sad people are wasting resources and working with Democrats to settle a political score” and called on Republicans in Racine County to reject “a misguided effort.”

This comes after a recent discovery that Vos sits on the CCP-tied Legislative Leaders Foundation Board of Directors. Likely because of this, Vos “has not moved on legislation to hold China accountable when he’s had multiple opportunities to do so,” according to a Wisconsin State Legislator.

This includes 2023 Assembly Bill 269, to prohibit foreign adversaries like China from acquiring agricultural or forestry land in the state, which he has refused to consider and assign to the committee since its introduction in May 2023.

“I have not seen the Speaker do anything to directly challenge or stand up to China in terms of a variety of different bills that have been out there,” our source added.

Additionally, Vos has stood up against efforts to secure elections and get to the bottom of the stolen 2020 election in Wisconsin. It is speculated that he is doing everything possible to stop Trump in 2024, including fighting vigorously to keep corrupt Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe in office.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that petition circulators were targeted and threatened by local police numerous times during this recall, seemingly at Robin Vos’s behest.

The Recall Vos campaign announced in a press release on Friday that it has filed a public records request with the Burlington Police Department. The release reads, “We want to know if Robin Vos is behind efforts to interfere with our lawful petition drive.”

This is a developing story, and The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the signature evaluation and possible recall election.

