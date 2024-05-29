President Trump Congratulates Justice Alito For Showing “GUTS” in The Face of Radical Leftists Calling for His Recusal: “All U.S. Judges, Justices, and Leaders should have such GRIT”

President Trump made a Truth Social post earlier, congratulating Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on refusing demands by Democrats and leftist organizations to recuse himself from Trump cases surrounding January 6 and the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Democrat politicians have called for Alito’s recusal over reports that Alito’s home displayed the inverted flag on January 17, 2021—just days after the January 6 Capitol event and shortly before Joe Biden’s inauguration. Leftist group Citizens for Ethics also sent a letter to Chief Justice Roberts “calling on him to immediately create an enforcement mechanism for the Supreme Court Code of Conduct and to encourage Justice Alito to recuse from January 6 and election related cases.”

The letter from Citizens for Ethics further cites the American Flag and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag flown outside Alito’s vacation home. According to the letter, the flag “has been associated with a far-right religious sect of the “Stop the Steal” movement.”

However, according to Americanflags.com, “This iconic emblem, also known as the Pine Tree flag, holds a special place in the hearts of those who cherish American values and the relentless pursuit of liberty.” These godless leftists sure do hate Christians!

Also, in an appalling violation of the code of ethics, one sitting federal judge wrote a political hit piece in the New York Times publicly attacking conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. Judge Walton, a Bush appointee, previously spoke with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about threats he has received after he called Trump a “charlatan” and rendered excessive punishment to J6 defendants. Walton, a SITTING JUDGE, also weighed in on Trump’s statements defending himself against Judge Merchan, his conflicted daughter Loren Merchan, and the latest gag order. These people are total hypocrites.

According to Alito, the upside-down flag was a reaction to “F*ck Trump” yard signs posted by neighbors and verbal attacks toward his wife rather than a political statement. The Gateway Pundit reported that after nasty leftist neighbors bombarded her with harassment and vulgar language and called her a “c*nt,” Mrs. Alito was so distraught that she hung the flag upside down for a short time.

This also comes as SCOTUS recently signaled that they may consider for the first time granting Russell Alford, one of the few J6 defendants to refuse a plea deal, his petition for writ of certiorari, a move that only happens for roughly 1% of cases brought to SCOTUS.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Justice Samuel Alito refused the demand by Democrats that he recuse himself from any Supreme Court cases involving the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Trump immunity and the 2020 election over the flags his wife flew at their residential and vacation homes.

Alito’s letter turning down calls for recusal goes into detail about his wife flying an upside-down American flag at their Northern Virginia home in January 2021 over a dispute with her nasty Democrat neighbors. The dispute has gone on for years, with the neighbors protesting in front of Alito’s home after the June 2022 Dobbs decision to return abortion laws to the states.

Alito also described his wife’s flying of an ‘Appeal to Heaven’ Revolutionary War flag at their family vacation home on Long Beach Island, New Jersey in the summer of 2023, saying his wife flew it "to express a religious and patriotic message."

Alito added, "My wife is an independently-minded private citizen. She makes her own decisions, and I honor her right to do so. Our vacation home was purchased with money she inherited from her parents and is titled in her name. It is a place, away from Washington, where she should be able to relax."

In response to Alito standing up to the Marxist Democrats trying to cancel him, Trump commended his "INTELLIGENCE, COURAGE, and 'GUTS'" in a Wednesday Truth: