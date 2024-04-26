In Rare Move, SCOTUS Justices Signal They May Grant Certiorari in Case of Peaceful J6 Protestor Russell Alford Who Received Maximum Sentence! Justices Ask DOJ to Defend Their Conviction of Alford by May 23

The United States Supreme Court reportedly signaled that they are considering granting Russell Alford, one of the few J6 defendants to refuse a plea deal, his petition for writ of certiorari, a move that only happens for roughly 1% of cases brought to SCOTUS.

Alford is one of the 75 January 6 defendants who joined The Gateway Pundit in our official request to RINO Speaker McCarthy last year for the government’s January 6 footage.

Despite walking into the Capitol for just 13 minutes on January 6, where "he mostly stood to the side and observed" and "filmed protestors chanting," then leaving, according to the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Alford was given the maximum sentence for four crimes, including Remaining in a restricted building, Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, Disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol Building and parading, and Demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building. The Court also ruled that "trespassers in the Capitol during the riot did not need to be acting 'disorderly' or 'disruptive' to be found guilty of disorderly conduct, because such definitions 'are nebulous but time has given them concrete contours in two ways important here,'” per Frontline News.

Alford is appealing the ruling from the trial court and Appeals Court that "passive, quiet and nonviolent conduct can be disorderly.” Though the Supreme Court may not be able to help Alford in his other charges of for “remaining” and “demonstrating” in the Capitol, this could undermine the convictions of thousands of peaceful protesters who were charged with disorderly conduct.

According to Frontline News, "1,156 peaceful January 6 protesters have been charged with engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct. 1,021 have been charged with disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building. About 1,000 of them have been hit with both misdemeanor charges. These are the most common charges that the 1,300+ total January 6 peaceful protesters have been hit with."

The Department of Justice reportedly waived their right to file a response to Alford's petition, likely because they know the charges are bullsh*t and they will lose!

More from Frontline News: