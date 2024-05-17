UPDATE: Justice Alito Says His Wife Flew Upside Down American Flag After 2020 Election – After Nasty Leftist Neighbor Called Her a “C*nt”

by
Credit: New York Times/Getty Images

As previously reported, conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito flew an upside-down American flag at his Alexandria, Virginia home after the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

According to the far-left New York Times, neighbors confirmed that Justice Alito’s home displayed the inverted flag on January 17, 2021 — just days after the January 6 Capitol protest and shortly before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to Alito, the flag was a reaction to “F*ck Trump” yard signs posted by neighbors and verbal attacks toward his wife, rather than a political statement.

“I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” Alito told the Times. “It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”

According to Fox News anchor Shannon Bream, Alito’s nasty leftist neighbor also called his wife Martha-Ann a “c*nt.”

“I spoke directly with Justice Alito about the flag story in the NYT.  In addition to what’s in the story, he told me a neighbor on their street had a “F— Trump” sign that was within 50 feet of where children await the school bus in Jan 21. Mrs. Alito brought this up with the neighbor.”

Things escalated when the lefty neighbor put up a sign personally attacking Mrs. Alito and blaming her for the January 6 protest.

Alito said he and his wife were walking in the neighborhood when there were words between Mrs. Alito and a male neighbor. The man engaged in vulgar language, according to Shannon Bream.

Mrs. Alito was so distraught that she hung the flag upside down for a short time.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.