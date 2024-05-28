JUST IN: United Plane Engine Catches Fire Just Before Takeoff at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport (VIDEO)

A United Airbus A320 engine caught fire just before takeoff at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Monday.

Video taken from a passenger showed smoke coming from the wing of the plane.

“I felt the impact on my window. As I looked, the engine was on fire and smoke was coming out,” passenger Ivan Paloalto told ABC 7 Chicago.

ABC 7 Chicago reported:

A plane’s engine caught fire at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA said United Flight 2091 to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport aborted takeoff after catching fire around 2 p.m. while still on the taxiway. Arrivals were temporarily halted into O’Hare. United said the plane, an Airbus A320, was towed to the gate. All 148 passengers deplaned and no injuries were reported. United said those passengers were being put on a different plane to make their trip, and delays were minimal.

Last month a 25-year-old United Airlines Boeing 737 landed at an Airport in Oregon with a missing exterior panel.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 suffered gear failure several weeks ago and crashed off the runway at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The plane’s gear failure comes one day after a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a tire during takeoff.

The United plane was taking off from San Francisco when one of the six tires detached from the aircraft and damaged several cars in the parking lot. The flight was diverted to LAX where it safely landed.

In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.