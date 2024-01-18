Did Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Play a Role in Alaska Airlines Plane Losing Door Mid-Flight? Is DEI Endangering Lives? Elon Musk Seems to Think So After Seeing Boeing’s Corporate Filings and DEI Incentives

Remember just over a week ago when a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air?

It turns out that woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) standards, not unexpectedly, may have played a role in this horrifying incident that could have killed nearly 200 passengers and caused other fatalities on the ground below.

Biden’s federal agencies and many US companies, including airlines, prioritize DEI and race or gender identity over job candidates’ abilities in the hiring process. Not only is it racist to judge employees based on the color of their skin, but this could create serious risks for the public, especially when it comes to our planes, trains, and automobiles.

The Gateway Pundit reported that United Airlines is implementing these potentially hazardous hiring practices. United CEO Scott Kirby, in a recent interview, admitted that the company is no longer seeking the most qualified candidates to safely transport their passengers on commercial flights. Instead, they have a quota of 50% for people of color and women in aviator academy classes. Meanwhile, Delta Airlines uses a discriminatory anti-white style in their writing and directs employees to capitalize the words “black” and “brown” but not white when referring to one’s race, and they are likely moving in the same direction with DEI quotas if they haven’t already started.

More concerning, The Gateway Pundit recently reported that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), whose oversight is the Department of Transportation (DOT), headed by Pete Buttigieg, is currently recruiting applicants who struggle with “severe intellectual” disabilities as well as other serious problems.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on several catastrophes involving airplanes, trains, and tankers since Biden took office. Notably, almost one year ago, a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, spilled toxic chemicals and poisoned the air and water of the community leading to massive scrutiny for Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Is this leading to troubles and increased risk with airplanes and air travel?

X user James Lindsay posted a screenshot of a 2022 SEC filing from Boeing, commenting, “Let’s have a close look at Boeing and DEI! Boeing’s corporate filings with the SEC reveal that in beginning 2022, the annual bonus plan to reward CEO and executives for increasing profit for shareholders and prioritizing safety was changed to reward them if they hit DEI targets.”

Elon Musk responded to the post, asking, “Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety?” He continued, “That is actually happening.”

Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening. https://t.co/FcTyzZD0uW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

In the image embedded in the tweet, Lindsay underlines the shift in Boeing’s incentive plan from rewarding leadership for financial performance and operational performance, such as product safety, employee safety, and quality, to rewarding “other focus areas critical to our long-range business plan: climate and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).”

The filing reads, “While our 2021 design incorporated operational performance in the areas of product safety, employee safety and quality, for 2022 we will add two other focus areas critical to our long-range business plan: climate and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&l).”

The incentives award upwards of $1 million per year to company executives who meet the company’s DEI goals instead of focusing solely on quality and safety standards, which should be their number one priority.

Lindsay’s full post also notes that Boeing has also prioritized DEI and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) in its supply chain, likely meaning they are not looking for the safest and highest quality products but products from companies who align with corporate ESG standards.

The “annual incentive bonus” tied to DEI targets is more than the base salary for the CEO and CFO. It is equal to the salary for the Chief Legal Officer. These are perverse incentives for ideological projects that, at best, water down Boeing’s mission: building safe aircraft. pic.twitter.com/qKcrT8HmM3 — James Lindsay, anti-Fascist (@ConceptualJames) January 10, 2024

Read the entire thread here.

Per Fox: