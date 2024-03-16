ANOTHER ONE: United Airlines Boeing 737 Lands at Airport with Missing Exterior Panel

Another one!

A 25-year-old United Airlines Boeing 737 landed at an Airport in Oregon on Friday with a missing exterior panel.

Per CNN: United Airlines Boeing 737-800 lands safely in Medford, Oregon with an under-fuselage panel missing. United says the issue was first discovered when parked at the gate.

JUST IN: United Airlines Boeing 737-800 lands safely in Medford, Oregon with an under-fuselage panel missing. United says the issue was first discovered when parked at the gate. pic.twitter.com/ZOcUOQckyq — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 15, 2024

According to reports, the United Boeing 737 departed San Francisco Friday morning and landed safely at its destination in Medford, Oregon about an hour later with a missing exterior panel.

The missing panel was discovered during a post-flight inspection. It is unclear when the panel came off.

“After the aircraft was parked at the gate, it was discovered to be missing an external panel,” the airline said. “We’ll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service.”

The FAA is investigating the latest incident.

CBS News reported:

Another United aircraft was found with an issue Friday when a jet that left San Francisco landed at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport in Oregon “missing an external panel,” airline officials said. The aircraft was the latest United flight to report an issue a series of recent problems for travelers on the airline. A seemingly disproportionate number of those flights have either originated from or been bound for San Francisco. Airline monitoring website Flight Aware indicated United flight 433 — a Boeing 737-800 — departed San Francisco International Airport at 10:20 a.m. Friday morning and landed ahead of schedule at the airport in Jackson County, Oregon, at 11:36 a.m. The missing external panel was apparently discovered during a post-flight inspection. “After the aircraft was parked at the gate, it was discovered to be missing an external panel,” according to a statement released by United.

Friday’s problem with a missing airplane panel is at least the 8th time a Boeing aircraft was involved in an incident this year.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 suffered gear failure last Friday and crashed off the runway at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Friday’s gear failure comes one day after a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a tire during takeoff.

The United plane was taking off from San Francisco when one of the six tires detached from the aircraft and damaged several cars in the parking lot. The flight was diverted to LAX where it safely landed.

In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.