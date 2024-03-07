DEVELOPING: United Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Tire Falls Off During Takeoff, Damages Parked Cars (VIDEO)

by

Another one!

This is what DEI looks like in action.

A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a tire during takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

The United plane was taking off from San Francisco when one of the six tires detached from the aircraft and damaged several cars in the parking lot. The flight was diverted to LAX where it safely landed.

The FAA is investigating the latest failure.

CBS News reported:

A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane has landed safely at LAX after losing a tire shortly after takeoff from San Francisco International Airport around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

United flight 35 was headed to Osaka, Japan with a total of 249 people on board.

SkyCAL was live over LAX when the plane touched down with no apparent issues. It taxied to a gate where passengers were let out. United said that a new plane will be dispatched to take passengers to their final destination.

In a statement, United Airlines said that the 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts and is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the wheel failure will be investigated by the FAA.

WATCH:

DEI hiring practices are proving to be dangerous.

Last month a United Airlines Boston-bound flight made an emergency landing after the wing of the plane fell apart mid-air.

“United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft,” a United spokesperson said in an email Tuesday, according to NBC News. “The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston.”

WATCH:

In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.

Earlier this year United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby admitted that they are no longer seeking the most qualified candidates to safely transport their passengers on commercial flights.

Instead, Kirby says, “We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color,” instead of the most qualified individuals they can find.

WATCH:

Sleep well, America.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.