DEVELOPING: United Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Tire Falls Off During Takeoff, Damages Parked Cars (VIDEO)

This is what DEI looks like in action.

A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a tire during takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

The United plane was taking off from San Francisco when one of the six tires detached from the aircraft and damaged several cars in the parking lot. The flight was diverted to LAX where it safely landed.

The FAA is investigating the latest failure.

CBS News reported:

A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane has landed safely at LAX after losing a tire shortly after takeoff from San Francisco International Airport around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. United flight 35 was headed to Osaka, Japan with a total of 249 people on board. SkyCAL was live over LAX when the plane touched down with no apparent issues. It taxied to a gate where passengers were let out. United said that a new plane will be dispatched to take passengers to their final destination. In a statement, United Airlines said that the 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts and is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires. No injuries were reported and the cause of the wheel failure will be investigated by the FAA.

DEI hiring practices are proving to be dangerous.

Last month a United Airlines Boston-bound flight made an emergency landing after the wing of the plane fell apart mid-air.

“United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft,” a United spokesperson said in an email Tuesday, according to NBC News. “The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston.”

A United flight from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted to Denver after it was discovered mid-air a portion of the wing was damaged. Passenger Kevin Clarke took this video. What he says he saw before getting on the plane on @boston25 this morning. pic.twitter.com/0GIaOmS46t — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) February 20, 2024

In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.

Earlier this year United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby admitted that they are no longer seeking the most qualified candidates to safely transport their passengers on commercial flights.

Instead, Kirby says, “We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color,” instead of the most qualified individuals they can find.

Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines (@united ), wants to emphasize that Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) guided racial and gender quotas are the key considerations when determining who will be piloting your upcoming flight. pic.twitter.com/tGztV7YCnM — Michael O’Fallon – Sovereign Nations (@SovMichael) January 14, 2024

