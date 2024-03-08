JUST IN: United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 Suffers Gear Failure, Crashes Off Runway

Another one!

This is what DEI looks like in action.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 suffered gear failure on Friday and crashed off the runway at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA released a statement:

“After landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, United Airlines Flight 2477 rolled onto the grass when exiting onto the taxiway around 8 a.m. local time on Friday, March 8. The passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal. The Boeing 737 departed from Memphis International Airport. Please contact the airline for additional information. The FAA will investigate.”

KTRK reported:

A passenger posted a video of the aftermath.

WATCH:

Friday’s gear failure comes one day after a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a tire during takeoff.

The United plane was taking off from San Francisco when one of the six tires detached from the aircraft and damaged several cars in the parking lot. The flight was diverted to LAX where it safely landed.

DEI hiring practices are proving to be dangerous.

Last month a United Airlines Boston-bound flight made an emergency landing after the wing of the plane fell apart mid-air.

“United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft,” a United spokesperson said in an email Tuesday, according to NBC News. “The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston.”

WATCH:

A United flight from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted to Denver after it was discovered mid-air a portion of the wing was damaged. Passenger Kevin Clarke took this video. What he says he saw before getting on the plane on @boston25 this morning. pic.twitter.com/0GIaOmS46t — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) February 20, 2024

In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

The plane door flew off amid Boeing’s focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices over a passenger’s safety.

Earlier this year United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby admitted that they are no longer seeking the most qualified candidates to safely transport their passengers on commercial flights.

Instead, Kirby says, “We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color,” instead of the most qualified individuals they can find.