Memorial Day 2024 – Today More Than Ever Americans Are Under Threat of Losing Our Freedom

Happy Memorial Day 2024!

Today, more than at any other time in US history, we are in jeopardy of losing our country.

We have an Democrat administration that is:

** Persecuting the leading opposition candidate and former president with numerous lawfare cases

** Jailing Christian pro-lifers who sing hymns outside an abortion clinic

** Censored opposing voices like The Gateway Pundit who were speaking the truth – we are fighting back!

** Jailing Trump supporters for years without trial in dangerous prisons

** Jailing Trump supporters for allegedly disrupting Congress while leftist radicals are allowed to disrupt Congress on a weekly basis.

America today is under threat of a Marxist takeover!

Let us always remember – in the words of Ronald Reagan – “Freedom isn’t free and America is the last stand on Earth.”

Those words are more important today than any time in recent history.

A Time for Choosing speech Oct 27, 1964

This amazing photo below was taken 103 years ago in 1918.

It is a photo of 18,000 men preparing for war during World War I at Camp Dodge in Des Moines, Iowa…

A gift from our grandfathers:

If you haven’t seen this yet, I urge you to take the time to watch this moving video.

This is REALLY good…

“I Fought for You”

By Josh Pies, Andrew Manzano and Dave Bode.

Thank you – to all who have served with this great nation.

Thank you – for your sacrifice.

May God Bless America.