J6 Political Hostages Ryan Samsel And Jake Lang Moved To Gang Units In Same Jail System Where Esptein Was Killed: ‘The DOJ Set Them Up To Get Stabbed And Beaten’

The government conspicuously moved J6 political hostages Ryan Samsel and Jake Lang to dangerous gang units in the understaffed Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, notoriously the most “horrific in the country,” alongside notorious child sex traffickers, career criminal gang members ahead of their court proceedings in Washington, DC.

It remains unclear why Samsel and Lang were ripped from their cells in the hole of the basement of the Washington D.C. Correctional Treatment Facility abruptly without notice on Feb. 20 and moved to New York City, one of the nation’s most crowded cities and jail systems amid an influx of illegals the Mayor is complaining about.

Samsel will need to be in D.C. within two months for sentencing, while Lang is awaiting trial in D.C. in September.

Legal experts surmise higherups within the Justice Department directed U.S. Marshals to move them to the facility notoriously hostile to J6ers in a bid to stop them from continuing to expose the government’s bogus narrative surrounding the “conspired” J6 “insurrection” and may have even been an attempt to take or threaten Samsel’s life.

Samsel has described getting tortured while incarcerated for refusing to cooperate with the government in a plea agreement to testify against President Donald Trump and lie about former Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs having a gun during the Capitol riot.

Before the transfer, he was in battle with tyrannical correctional officers in the D.C. Gulag for medical treatment and warned that his attorney refused to file a complaint that would document to Judge Jia Cobb his immediate need for surgery to remove blood clots and swollen glands.

In December, unable to walk from an aching clot in his leg, medics in the D.C .jail again refused surgery but finally provided him with blood thinners to prevent his blood from continuing to clot.

During his Feb. 2 verdict hearing following a bench trial, Samsel advocated for himself as his lawyer sat mum for nearly the entirety of the proceeding. Samsel pled with Judge Cobb to allow him to undergo the surgery he was prescribed before his arrest.

He revealed he had only received blood thinners for the first time in 3 years just two months ago and had resorted to breaking the pills up in pieces to prevent his blood from clotting in case he was not administered more.

“They really are trying to kill me,” Samsel told TGP before the move.

Samsel was diagnosed before being arrested 3 years ago with severe medical conditions, such that strokes or death by blood clots could occur at any time. Yet for 3 years, the jails have refused to provide the medical treatment prescribed before his arrest.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth already held the D.C. Jail system in contempt of Court for depriving other J6ers of medical treatment.

While incarcerated, Lang, 28, founded SponsorJ6.com, an organization that funds the private legal defense of J6 defendants and commissary for incarcerated J6ers. The self-described serial entrepreneur also founded Blessed News Network and J6Truth, an organization that employs a team of investigators to provide analysis of the Capitol riot and the thousands of hours of J6 footage and hosts the Political Prisoner podcast weekly on TGP.

After shuttling Lang and Samsel around the country by bus purely to harass them during the move from D.C., psychological torture for inmates commonly called diesel therapy, they languished in a tiny holding cell for a week in USP Lewisburg and were barred from communication. They were then transferred to MDC Brooklyn, where they sat in another small hold cell for seven days. Every move can be used to subject inmates to weeks of isolation.

On March 5, they were separated and taken to dangerous gang units.

“I am safe right now but I cannot stay in this transit unit. I want it to be a good nongang unit,” Lang told TGP on Friday. “I would like to be reunited with Ryan and sent to a nongang block.”

UPDATE:

The only two January 6 defendants in Brooklyn Federal Prison, Jake Lang & Ryan Samsel have been SEPARATED and sent to two different notoriously DANGEROUS ‘GANG UNITS’!!! ⚠️ Yesterday around 2pm in the afternoon Federal Prison Officials (working for CORRUPT BIDEN DOJ)… — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) March 6, 2024



Samsel and Lang suspect the DOJ transferred them to Brooklyn from the D.C. Gulag, where the plurality of J6 defendants are detained pretrial, to set them up for getting stabbed and brutalized in the gang unit.

“The M.D.C. is one of the most troubled, if not the most troubled facility in the Bureau of Prisons,” former warden at the jail Cameron Lindsay previously told the New York Times.

Previous inmates inside the short-staffed jail include Nxivm sex-cult leader Keith Raniere, accused jewelry thief mastermind Damir Pejcinovic, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried as well as MS-13 gang members and mafiosos. R Kelly, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and abusing young girls, had his lawyers sue the MDC Brooklyn after he claimed they placed him on suicide watch as a punishment.

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is also among its high-profile inmates held at the facility in 2021. While behind bars, her lawyers complained she was underfed, losing her hair, given meals with plastic melted into the food, having to drink contaminated water, and could smell overflowing toilets.

This was detailed in a series of letters filed in a lawsuit brought by the Federal Defenders of New York against the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Her attorney, Bobbi C. Sternheim, wrote: ‘Cockroaches and rodents are plentiful and glue tracks have been placed in Ms. Maxwell’s day area to help remediate the problem.’ The Insider also reported that lawyers are often left waiting for hours to see their clients who are inside the jail.

Veteran former defense attorney Jonathon Mosely also suspects the government moved Lang and Samsel to the notorious Brooklyn jail to “set them up” to be assaulted and intimidated from speaking out by throwing them in the same jail system where Jeffery Epstein allegedly killed himself.

“I have been hearing about the government beating Samsel for two years, his past lawyers confirming all this to me. I assume DOJ set them up to get stabbed and beaten up in the gang unit unless Samsel agrees to testify that Donald Trump planned the violence at the Capitol,” Moseley told TGP in an exclusive interview. “Samsel and Jake Lang turned up in the same jail system where Jeffrey Epstein died — five miles away from the MCC Manhattan where Epstein died, the same epicenter. What kind of pressure would that put on someone denied medical treatment already for 3 years to testify to whatever the DoJ wants him to say?”

“The BOP decided to close MCC because the building was condemned and is being rebuilt, but most of the personnel, staff, and everybody who ran the Epstein jail were likely moved over to the MDC – they’re the same people,” he continued. “Samsel says, ‘They really are trying to kill me.’ Now they suddenly disappear him — and he has repeatedly warned that every time he gets close to getting medical treatment, they move him.”

“Why move Ryan and Jake to New York when they have court proceedings in D.C. and one is in critical need of medical treatment? He just began the paperwork to receive surgery in the D.C. jail. Now that process would have to start all over again in this other jail. Why move them to the same jail system where Epstein died mysteriously when they’re facing court in Washington, D.C.?”

MDC Brooklyn made national headlines and garnered a mass demonstration against “torture” after a fire cut off power, and the inmates suffered weeks in freezing temperatures in darkness. Inmates banged on the walls of the jail and flashed nightlights in a plea for help.

Several judges have publicly criticized conditions at the jail and have even reduced defendants’ sentences based on what they’ve endured there.

In January, Manhattan Federal Court Judge Jesse Furman refused to send an elderly drug dealer to the federal facility as he awaited sentencing, noting the “grave staffing shortages” and “dreadful” conditions are consistently awful.

The staffing levels are so bad that the jail is in a state of “near-perpetual lockdown,” with detainees locked in their cells for at least 22 hours a day, with no access to visitors, phone calls, showers, classes or exercise, Furman wrote. “There is no way the grim conditions at the jail will materially improve until the grave staffing shortages are addressed. And that is not going to happen unless the political branches commit considerably more resources to the matter, which seems unlikely to happen any time soon.”

“Contraband — from drugs to cell phones — is widespread. At least four inmates have died by suicide in the past three years,” the judge continued.

Lawyers have also been “detained against their will” by staff at the notorious Brooklyn jail.

Both Samsel and Lang rendered aid to demonstrators who were injured by the excessive force illegally deployed by law enforcement officials at the J6 Stop the Steal rally.

As Lang’s attorney, Steven Metcalf, previously told TGP, the bullet police fired into Joshua Black’s face ignited outrage among the crowd and was the catalyst of the moderately peaceful demonstration escalating into a riot.

Police attempted to arrest Black as Samsel attempted to provide him aid, but Samsel fended the cops away.

The cops then fired another munition that is seen in footage igniting beside Samsel’s head.

As police gassed and beat demonstrators outside the tunnel, Lang carried demonstrators who were being crushed on the ground by the crammed crowd to safety, saving the lives of Tommy Tatum and Phillip Anderson. Lang also tried to lift Roseanne Boyland to safety to no avail.