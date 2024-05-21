Capitol Police Play Rough When Pro-Hamas Protesters Start Screaming like Maniacs During Antony Blinken’s Senate Testimony – Some Agitators Reportedly Face Criminal Charges (VIDEO)

by
Credit: CSPAN

Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced fire from both senators and pro-Hamas protesters during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday. But one could argue the rough actions of the Capitol Police stole at least part of the show.

The committee hearing was supposed to be centered around the Biden regime’s budget request for the 2025 fiscal year. But as Blinken entered the room, the protesters led by Code Pink greeted him with cries of “war criminal,” “Secretary of Genocide,” and other unfriendly names.

WATCH:

The hearing went further south as the agitators started screaming like maniacs as Blinken tried to speak. One man, who has been identified as Mohamad Habehh from American Muslims for Palestine, called Blinken “the butcher of Gaza” while blaming Israelis for the death of a little Palestinian girl.

Capitol Police proceeded to yank him out of the room while he continued screaming. Code Pink says he is facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting police.

Code Pink claimed as one of their protesters was being roughly pushed out of the hearing room, a former U.S. diplomat turned anti-war demonstrator named Ann Wright was injured during the commotion.

Capitol Police then escorted her out while she yelled, “Stop the genocide!”

The situation grew even more chaotic when another Code Pink loon, identified as “Olivia,” started accusing Blinken of war crimes, forcing the Secretary of State to turn around.

“Blinken is a war criminal! He is a war criminal!” she bellowed. “The blood of 40,000 Palestinians is on his hands!”

Capitol Police carried “Olivia” out like a sack of potatoes. Like Mohamed, the woman is reportedly facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a cop.

It would be a surprise to see these agitators face any prison time or even probation. After all, Democrat prosecutors have ignored crimes committed by Antifa, BLM Marxists and other radical left individuals for years.

But the Biden regime is perfectly happy persecuting 1400 Trump supporters, mostly for daring to peacefully object to the 2020 election results.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.