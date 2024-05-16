Blessed News’ and Gateway Pundit’s “Inside J6” Podcast – a Weekly Recap on J6 News and Exclusive Interviews

Last July, after more than 1,000 days of incarceration without a trial at that time, J6er Jake Lang launched a new platform called Blessed News. The Gateway Pundit highlighted the outlet and has often highlighted Lang’s struggles, including his most recent interview after 1,200 days incarcerated without a “speedy trial.”

Now, each and every Wednesday night at 8 pm EST, The Gateway Pundit is live-streaming an episode of Inside J6. Each episode includes a brief recap of recent news regarding the DC protest, including those most recently released and, unfortunately, recently incarcerated.

Past guests have included Cowboys for Trump’s Couy Griffin, recently convicted Praying Grandma, and a Vietnamese migrant who just wanted to spend some time with her son on a road trip.

In this weeks episode, we cover J6 Political Prisoner Marc Bru’s stories about the mistreatment of fellow inmates, USCP crybaby Harry Dunn’s congressional flop despite major Establishment Dem endorsements, an interesting take on Jack Smith’s violation of the same law J6ers are serving years in-prison for, and an Epoch Times article detailing the exorbitant number of new J6 political prisoners in comparison to the last two years, and more!

Ethan Nordean got 18 years for shaking a fence on Jan 6 and walking thru an open door with Capitol police standing by https://t.co/dM3AJ8ZBCk — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 15, 2024

Each episode includes an exclusive interview with a J6er. However, this week’s show had a last-minute cancellation as we were going live. So instead, you get to hear my personal J6 story and how I ended up fighting for free and fair elections, our J6ers, and America First policy. Enjoy!

(For ad-free viewing and to push back against the tyrannical censorship on platforms such as YouTube and Meta, download the Rumble app in your phone’s app store)