J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Launches Blessed News Network From Prison Cell in DC Gulag

If you ever doubted God’s power to provide and prosper His children in any circumstance, well today we put that doubt to rest! January 6 political prisoner for 900+ days without a trial, Jake Lang, officially launches his Blessed News Network today from a prison cell in the DC Gulag!
With BNN‘s superstar conservative show hosts like Wayne Allyn Root, Pete Santilli, SILK, Ann Vandersteel, Joe Oltmann, Professor David Clements, Zak Paine, Jeff Couere, Tania Joy, Anni Cyrus, TGP’s Cara Castronuova and even a daily ‘Gateway Pundit Recap Show’ hosted by our very own Brian Lupo – this new network is poised to gain massive traction!
The Blessed News TV channel is currently available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TV, on their sleek website www.Blessed.News , and on their free iPhone & Android apps – so download their FREE APP NOW. The first day of broadcasting starts at 7am est on August 1st, and goes all the way to 1am daily, with over 19 daily Monday – Friday shows!!
The robust weekday lineup that Blessed News has is packed with some of the greatest grassroots MAGA podcasters that has ever been assembled on any single TV network! Jake says his vision for this network came from his desire to have a faith centered conservative news channel that keeps Jesus Christ as the main focus, that espouses hope and is truly a place where free speech can thrive .
You can also catch top programs like Gene Bailey’s FlashPoint, Alex Newman’s Sentinel Report, Victory News with Pastor Greg Stephens & Tim Fox, Gods Country with Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin & and so much more on the Blessed News App!
Find out more at the Blessed News Network website.
Stay Blessed America!