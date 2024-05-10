Confirmed: Political Hitman Jack Smith Admits to Violating the Same Law as J6 Defendants Who Were Sent to Prison for Years

In August 2022, President Trump reported that he believed the FBI stole his will during the Biden-endorsed raid on Mar-a-Lago. The FBI also stole 1,800 other items that were not documents that belonged to President Trump. This was not lawful or necessary.

On pages 2-3 of the ruling Judge Cannon revealed that it was JOE BIDEN who ordered the FBI access to the Mar-a-Lago documents and President Trump’s personal belongings.

In September 2022, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported that Chris Wray’s FBI created a fake crime scene at Trump’s home by adding their own documents to the scene and doctoring at least one photo. (more here).

The FBI created the crime scene, inserted their own documents, and then photoshopped the document. At the bottom of the photo provided to the court there is the number 2A, indicating that this was a crime scene photo as well as a type of tape measure across the bottom of the photo. The corrupt FBI threw the photos on the floor themselves. They staged this.

We know this because the containers were right next door. Had the FBI wanted to take a picture of the documents, they would have been placed on a table. Showing them as scattered across the floor is to indicate they were found this way, a lie we explain below. Also, the cabinets are right next to the documents, which is likely where they were stored. They weren’t stored on the floor.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biden’s corrupt FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was all a set-up. We reported this when it happened. Now we have more evidence.

This past weekend Judge Cannon redacted documents previously concealed to the American public.

The unredacted documents prove the raid on Mar-a-Lago was all a set up as we previously reported.

Julie Kelly reported on X that an entire pallet full of boxes that was held by GSA was later dumped at Mar-a-Lago. These boxes contained the papers with “classified markings.”

So an entire pallet full of boxes that had been held by GSA somewhere outside of DC is dumped at Mar-a-Lago. Apparently these are the boxes that ended up containing papers with “classified markings.” I will double check indictment but I don’t recall this event in the timeline: pic.twitter.com/H08oh4gkjI — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 27, 2024

Based on the current evidence released:

…the federal government potentially shipped boxes of classified information from government storage to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, then charged him for possessing it, then rescinded his clearance after charging him?

But now political hitman Jack Smith may have finally pushed the envelope too far.

It appears Jack Smith committed the same criminal act as Biden’s Special Counsel as the criminal act Joe Biden’s DOJ is using to put January 6 defendants in prison.

Now reporter Andrea Widburg at American Thinker has noticed something missed by the legacy media and mainstream leftists — Hitman Jack Smith violated the same law that the Biden regime is using to jail J6 protesters for attending a rally and committing no violence!

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has just admitted that he and other DOJ and FBI minions manipulated documentary evidence underlying the Mar-a-Lago case against Donald Trump. Everybody from Judge Aileen Cannon on down realizes this is bad. Still, I wonder how many people have noticed that Smith has admitted to doing what the J6 defendants are accused and have been convicted of doing: Violating 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2). The statutory charges against the J6 defendants are a specious abuse of the law but they perfectly fit Smith’s admitted conduct. Trending: SHOCK VIDEO: Man Wraps Belt Around Woman’s Neck, Drags Her Unconscious Body onto NYC Street, Rapes Her One of the main tools in the DOJ arsenal against anyone near the Capitol on January 6, 2021, is § 1512(c)(2), which the DOJ claims means imprisonment for a person who “corruptly…obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding…” That is what the DOJ claims happened when ordinary Americans (a) exercised their rights of free speech and (b) usually inadvertently, entered onto Capitol land after masked agitators had removed “no trespassing” signage and fencing and after the Capitol police had opened the building’s doors. The penalty is fines and/or imprisonment, with the latter potentially as long as 20 years… …To imprison ordinary Americans, the DOJ came down hard on subsection (c)(2) of the statute because it contains the phrase “official proceeding.” (c) Whoever corruptly— [snip] (2) otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, But while the DOJ is focusing everyone’s attention on subsection (2), they’re ignoring subsection (1): (c) Whoever corruptly— (1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding… It reminds me of Smith’s admission to Judge Aileen Cannon about his and his minions’ handling of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, documents that then served as the basis for his decision to indict Donald Trump.

The hitman pushed too far.