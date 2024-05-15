FAIL: Capitol Police Officer Turned J6 Grifter Harry Dunn Loses Maryland Congressional Primary, Blew $4.5 Million on Unsuccessful Campaign

Harry Dunn, a former Capitol police officer who attempted to build a media and political career off his presence at the January 6th protests, has lost his Congressional primary in Maryland.

With over half the votes counted, Dunn was trailing Maryland state Sen. Sarah Elfreth by around 4000 votes, equivalent to around 10 points. The race has now been called.

The Hill reports:

Maryland state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D) has won the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 3rd congressional district, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ. Elfreth, who was the youngest woman ever elected to the Maryland Senate when she won her seat in 2018, topped the crowded Tuesday primary race that also included former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who was on duty during the Jan. 6 riots and garnered significant media attention in the lead-up to Tuesday. Polling conducted last month for Dunn’s team showed him leading within the margin of error, up just slightly over Elfreth. Her House campaign has raised more than $1.4 million, according to FEC filings, though that trails Dunn’s $4.5 million. Elfreth is now expected to cruise toward the general election in the district considered safe for Democrats this fall, though a handful of Republicans have put their name in the ring for the GOP primary.

Dunn rose to national prominence back in 2021 when he testified in front of the United States House Select Committee about how events played out.

At one point, he claimed we that Trump supporters chanted the n-word at him, although this has never been verified. His testimony ultimately led to the conviction of Stewart and Meggs Rhodes for 18 and 12 years respectively.

Despite styling himself as an American patriot, Dunn is in fact anything but. He was a fervent supporter of the violence wreaked by the Black Lives Matter movement and has expressed his view that Donald Trump should be arrested for his supposed role in the Capitol protests.

Since then, he has sought to cash in on his fame through media appearances and even writing a book about his experiences, entitled Standing My Ground. However, it appears that his pursuit of fame and adulation has run its course, at least for the time being.