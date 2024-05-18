Bill Melugin-New CBP Data Reveals Over 434,000 Illegals Flown into US Under Biden CHNV Parole Program

This is Joe Biden’s America.

New data from the CBP reveals that over 434,000 illegal aliens have been flown into the US under crooked Joe Biden’s CHNV parole program.

CHNV is an abbreviation for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. This parole program allows up to 30,000 “non-citizens” per month from those countries to be considered entry into the US by being flown directly into the country.

The accumulated total under this program is 184,600 from Haiti, 101,200 from Venezuela, 91,100 from Cuba, and 75,700 from Nicaragua.

NEW: Per new CBP data through April, at least 434,800 migrants have flown directly into the US and have been paroled into the country via the Biden administration’s controversial CHNV mass parole program. This includes: 184,600 Haitians

101,200 Venezuelans

91,100 Cubans

75,700… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 16, 2024

When TGP had reported on this in April, the total was at about 404,000 illegals. Since then, it has been an increase of about 30,000 illegals. This does not include the overwhelming statistics of the border invasion that is happening on a daily basis.

The program allows up to 2 years for the recipients to stay in the US. ICE currently does not have the resources to pursue individuals who stay past their allowed time. Currently, the DHS does not see them as a priority for removal.

Since the Biden regime took over in 2021, approximately 10 to 12 million illegals have invaded the US. The CHNV program is a smaller percentage of the overall border and illegal invasion of our nation. Whether illegals are being flown in, or directly crossing the border, it is evident that Biden is intentionally bringing these illegals into the US.

Fox reporter Bill Melugin had reached out to the CBP to ask for the nationalities of the suspects arrested that were on the terror watchlist under the Freedom of Information Act and was denied. They prioritized the privacy of these suspects to what they said outweighed “minimal public interest.”

ICYMI: CBP is refusing to turn over data I sought in a FOIA request regarding the nationalities of suspects on the terror watchlist arrested by Border Patrol. CBP tells me they’ve determined the privacy interests of suspects on the watchlist outweighs “minimal public interest.” https://t.co/VXEI8RLU91 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 17, 2024

The Biden regime has continuously put the interest of illegal aliens over Americans in regards to safety, enforcement of law, and for the general overall good of the American people.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has shown that he has no intention of securing the border. In February he was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and dodged all responsibility for the border crisis.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

In an ongoing border crisis, and of no benefit, the Biden regime still manages to fly in over 434,000 illegals directly into our country.