Biden’s America-CBP Statistics: Over 400,000 Illegals Flown Directly into US Under Biden Regime’s CHNV Parole Program

Joe Biden’s America.

CBP data released shows that under crooked Joe Biden, 404,000 illegals have been flown into the US under the regime’s CHNV parole program.

This program allows people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to apply for “humanitarian parole” in the United States and allows them to pursue employment. The cost of the flight is paid either by the individual or a sponsor and allows for up to a two-year stay.

Since these illegals are flown into the US, the numbers are not included in the border statistics.

Looking at the approximate breakdown for each country, 84,000 are from Cuba. 154,000 are from Haiti, 69,000 are from Nicaragua, and 95,000 are from Venezuela.

This will add to the already out-of-control border crisis. ICE currently does not have the resources to pursue individuals who stay past their allowed stay. Currently, the DHS does not see them as a priority for removal.

To make matters even worse, the government of Venezuela does not cooperate in deportations and will make it very difficult for any of its citizens to return home.

On “Meet the Press” in February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas showed that he had no interest in securing the border or dealing with any illegal immigration for that matter. He has continually deflected the issue and refused to take responsibility for the border crisis.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

The border crisis has reached catastrophic proportions, with an estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens invading the US.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

The CHNV parole program just makes the situation even worse.

