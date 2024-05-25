Bill Melugin: CBP Sources Reveal Approx 3,200 Illegal Aliens Released into US in One Day Alone This Week

Joe Biden’s America.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, per CBP, in just one day alone this week, approximately 3,200 illegal aliens were released into the United States with “Notice to Appear” (NTA) court dates which is not going to help the situation in the least.

Over 1,600 of these illegals were released by the border patrol, while over 1,500 were released at ports of entry. A lot of them were put on the CBP One app which processes them into the US, but is of little practical use.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin has been tracking these statistics for some time. Last week it was reported that about 3,500 illegal aliens were released into the US in just one day.

The San Diego sector has seen a major increase in Chinese illegal aliens crossing the border. Per CBP, over 200 Chinese illegal aliens were apprehended at the San Diego sector of the southern border for two days in a row earlier this month.

Since January 2021, there has been an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals that have entered the US. That is not counting the millions that were already here previously. The combined statistics are shocking, but seem to make sense considering thousands are arriving daily.

The shocking statistics for the invasion under Biden (10 to 12 million illegals) is about the population of 41 individual states.

The Biden regime is intentionally leaving the border open. They have ignored their responsibility under Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and made it clear that he had no intention of securing the border. He instead blamed it on a “broken system.”

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

This is not a conspiracy theory. You are being replaced.