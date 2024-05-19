Biden Border Crisis: 3,500 Illegal Aliens Released into US in One Day Alone This Week

The proof is in the numbers. The number of illegals released into the US is very high. Friday’s statistics showed that about 3,500 were released with court dates in the distant future.

The Border Patrol released about 2,000 illegal aliens yesterday with another 1,400 plus at ports of entry. A lot of these illegals are released on the CBP One App, which is over 1,200 plus illegals per day.

Despite lower border numbers, thousands of migrants continue to be released into the U.S. every single day. Per CBP sources, yesterday alone, roughly 3,500 released into U.S. w/ NTA court dates. 2,000+ illegal crossers released by BP yesterday, 1,470+ released by CBP at ports… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 18, 2024

The San Diego sector has seen a major increase in Chinese illegal aliens crossing the border. Per CBP, over 200 Chinese illegal aliens were apprehended at the San Diego sector of the southern border for two days in a row earlier this month.

Under crooked Joe Biden and his regime, there has been an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals that have crossed the border.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

What it comes down to is that the Biden regime is intentionally leaving the border open. Their goal is to destroy America and replace our culture.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has continually forsaken his responsibility to protect the border. In February, Mayorkas was on NBCs “Meet the Press” and dodged all responsibility for the border mess.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

The Federal Government has a responsibility to protect the country from invasion under Article IV, section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

The Biden administration has put illegal aliens ahead of the safety of Americans. Illegals run through the streets committing crimes and are given free housing and money. At the same time, we have homeless veterans who have served their country and have been abandoned by Biden and the Democratic party.