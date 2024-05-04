Bill Melugin-Per CBP, San Diego Sector of Border Apprehended Over 200 Chinese Illegals Two Days in a Row

This is Joe Biden’s America—a daily invasion of the border with no end in sight.

Per CBP, over 200 Chinese illegal aliens were apprehended at the San Diego sector of the southern border for two days in a row.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, May 2nd reported 223 Chinese illegals, and May 1st reported 262.

To give perspective to these numbers, in those two days alone, the combined amount is more than all Chinese illegals that came into the US for fiscal year 2021. The Chinese government has been less than cooperative in receiving their citizens back upon deportation attempts.

NEW: Per CBP source, for the last two days in a row, Border Patrol’s San Diego sector apprehended 200+ Chinese nationals. May 2nd – 223 Chinese

May 1st – 262 Chinese That means more Chinese were caught crossing illegally in the last 2 days than in all of FY’21 (342).… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 3, 2024

Illegals coming in from China have been a problem for quite some time. In February, a Chinese illegal alien admitted, on camera, that he was here to “take the money.”

Watch:

NEW: This Chinese migrant tells me why he illegally crossed into the U.S. in Jacumba, CA – to “take the money” adding he wants a job @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mFBKnRfWRp — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) February 17, 2024

The border has remained intentionally open by the Biden regime. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has forsaken his responsibility under the US Constitution to protect the US from invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV Section 4 of the United States Constitution.

In February, on “Meet the Press,” Secretary Mayorkas plainly stated that the Biden regime was not responsible for the border crisis.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

The border policy has remained the same. As a result, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have invaded the US under Biden’s open border.

That number is approximately equal to the population of 41 individual states.