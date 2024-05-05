Biden Handlers “Looking to Shorten His Speeches” – But Won’t Admit Purpose is to Hide Cognitive Decline (VIDEO)

by

Democrat strategist and Biden Deputy Campaign manager Quentin Fulks was on MSNBCs “The Weekend” to discuss Joe Biden’s 2024 strategy.

NBC reported that Biden’s campaign is looking to shorten Joe Biden’s speeches. Of course, this is to hide Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

Biden campaign spox Quentin Fulks insisted it’s about “quality over quantity.”

“Our campaign believes in quality over quantity. We believe that these touches, these smaller things that are getting to the point about what is going on in the stakes of this election are gonna be easier for the voters to tap into,” Fulks said.

Watch:

The Biden campaign knows that Joe Biden is declining and unable to string a sentence together.

On Thursday, Biden made off-handed comments about Japan, an ally of the United States, of being “Xenophobic.” He claimed it’s because Japan does not want mass immigration for their country.

When Biden toured the area of the Francis Scott Key Bridge which collapsed in March, he didn’t have a clue where to stand. He delivered remarks in early April and looked confused while being told where to stand.

“You want me right here?” Biden asked as he shuffled over to a giant X taped on the ground.

Watch:

Last month Biden claimed that his “Uncle Bosey” was eaten by cannibals. He made a lot of false claims in his story.

Watch:

Biden’s cognitive decline is evident.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.