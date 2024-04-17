WATCH: Union Steelworkers Look Like They’re Being Held Hostage as Joe Biden Recounts Dubious Story About his “Uncle Bosey” Being Eaten by Cannibals

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to deliver remarks at United Steelworkers union headquarters.

Protesters lined the street to greet 81 million vote recipient Joe Biden in deep blue Pittsburgh.

Protests outside Biden visit to US Steel building in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/jBf07UbLXH — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 17, 2024

Biden mumbled through his remarks at the United Steelworkers union headquarters.

It looked like the union steelworkers were being held hostage as Biden recounted a dubious story about his “uncle Bosey” and “cannibals.”

This is at least the third time Joe Biden has told this war story in the last day.

“My uncle Bosey he was Army Air Corps before the Air Force came along. He flew those single-engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones and he got shot down in New Guinea and they never found the body because there used to be a lot of cannibals – for real – in that part of New Guinea,” Biden said.

Of course, this story is completely made up.

Biden’s maternal grandfather Ambrose Finnegan died in 1957. His uncle Ambrose Finnegan Jr. died after a plane he was in went down due to engine failure.

Biden also smeared Trump again with the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax.

The union workers looked like they would rather be anywhere else.

Biden, for the third time in less than 24 hours, tells the dubious story about his “Uncle Bosey” and “a lot of cannibals” in New Guinea before repeating the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax. He also claims D-Day was on a Sunday (it was on a Tuesday). HE IS NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/iqeOjjFY0v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

Biden made up most of the war story.

Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot.

In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn’t shot down.

The flight went down over the Bismarck Sea, not “in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.”

Unsurprisingly, Biden has made up most of this war story. Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot. In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn’t shot down.… https://t.co/xxIb5dreOB pic.twitter.com/xrn1WuAbTh — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

Biden got lost after he wrapped up his remarks.

