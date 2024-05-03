White House Goes Into Damage Control: Defends Biden After Calling U.S. Ally Japan as ‘Xenophobic’ Along with India, China, and Russia

The White House went into damage control mode after Joe Biden called India, Japan, Russia, and China as “xenophobic” nations.

India and Japan are members of QUAD, a strategic security dialogue that also includes the U.S. and Australia.

The remarks were made during a fundraiser on May 2, where Joe Biden drew a stark contrast between the immigration policies of these countries and those of the United States.

Biden characterized Japan, a key U.S. ally, as “xenophobic” for its reluctance to embrace mass immigration. He raised questions about the economic challenges faced by China, Japan, and Russia and attributed these difficulties to their xenophobia and resistance to immigration.

He emphasized the value of immigration and described immigrants as a source of strength for the United States.

“This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That’s why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden said.

“We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the media, trying to walk back and struggling to defend Joe Biden.

REPORTER: “The word ‘xenophobic’ is a very pejorative and negative word, particularly to use against an ally. Is that what [Biden] meant?”

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “The president was very clear!”

REPORTER: “He wasn’t very clear — that’s why we’re asking you.”

REPORTER: “The word ‘xenophobic’ is a very pejorative and negative word, particularly to use against an ally. Is that what [Biden] meant?” KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “The president was very clear!” REPORTER: “He wasn’t very clear — that’s why we’re asking you.” pic.twitter.com/EbEa9qEmsV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2024

“The broader case that he was trying to make, which I think most leaders and allies across the globe understand, is he was trying — he was saying that when it comes to who we are as a nation, we are a nation of immigrants. That is in our DNA,” KJP said.

Karine Jean-Pierre tries (and fails — badly) to walk back Biden’s remark smearing Japan as “xenophobic” pic.twitter.com/OONOAY44N3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2024

These remarks from Biden have the potential to strain diplomatic relations, especially given Japan's standing as a significant ally of the United States. While there has been no official response from the Japanese government, the statement has significant implications for the relationship between the two countries.

