HE’S SHOT: A Confused Joe Biden Has to Be Guided Into Place Despite Giant Xs Taped to the Ground (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Baltimore to deliver remarks after he participated in an aerial tour of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard Admiral Linda Fagan, and Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon.

Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapsed last month after a container ship collided with a support column.

Several people who were working on the Baltimore bridge at the time it collapsed perished.

After the aerial tour, Biden participated in an operational briefing. He was so confused that he had to be guided into place despite giant Xs taped to the ground.

“You want me right here?” Biden asked as he shuffled over to a giant X taped on the ground.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

A confused Biden is guided into place — despite giant Xs taped to the floor: "Right here?" pic.twitter.com/36pNl1Df1W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

And what would a Biden outing be without an awkward exchange with attendees?

Biden awkwardly grabbed Maryland’s governor Wes Moore (this is not the first time Joe Biden has done this to Wes Moore).

“This guy’s got guns as big as my thighs!” Biden said to Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

WATCH: