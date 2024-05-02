DIPLOMACY: Biden Calls U.S. Ally Japan ‘Xenophobic’ For Not Wanting Mass Immigration, Says It Hurts Their Economy

Joe Biden has described Japan, a staunch U.S. ally, as “xenophobic” for not wanting mass immigration.

In another diplomatic masterclass, Biden said the reason the U.S. economy was growing was because “we welcome immigrants.

“Think about it,” he said. “Why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia?”

“Because they’re xenophobic,” he said. “They don’t want immigrants.”

The Japanese government has yet to respond to Biden’s comments.

While relations with China and Russia are at rock bottom, Japan is known as a staunch ally that cooperates with the U.S. on security matters and maintains strong economic ties.

Japan’s low immigration rates are due to a combination of cultural homogeneity, a preference for domestic labor, and historically strict immigration policies. As a result, the country has avoided many of the social and economic problems experienced by many other Western nations that have enabled mass immigration.

However, it is also known for its dangerously low birth rates, which unless rectified, could dethrone its status as a global economic power. Japan recently entered a recession and was replaced in its position by Germany as the world’s fourth-largest economic power.

Biden, meanwhile, has overseen the effective invasion of America’s southern border, with over 10 million people entering the country illegally since he took office in 2021.