DIPLOMACY: Biden Calls U.S. Ally Japan ‘Xenophobic’ For Not Wanting Mass Immigration, Says It Hurts Their Economy

by

Joe Biden has described Japan, a staunch U.S. ally, as “xenophobic” for not wanting mass immigration.

In another diplomatic masterclass, Biden said the reason the U.S. economy was growing was because “we welcome immigrants.

“Think about it,” he said. “Why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia?”

“Because they’re xenophobic,” he said. “They don’t want immigrants.”

The Japanese government has yet to respond to Biden’s comments.

While relations with China and Russia are at rock bottom, Japan is known as a staunch ally that cooperates with the U.S. on security matters and maintains strong economic ties.

Japan’s low immigration rates are due to a combination of cultural homogeneity, a preference for domestic labor, and historically strict immigration policies. As a result, the country has avoided many of the social and economic problems experienced by many other Western nations that have enabled mass immigration.

However, it is also known for its dangerously low birth rates, which unless rectified, could dethrone its status as a global economic power. Japan recently entered a recession and was replaced in its position by Germany as the world’s fourth-largest economic power.

Biden, meanwhile, has overseen the effective invasion of America’s southern border, with over 10 million people entering the country illegally since he took office in 2021.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.