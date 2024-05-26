100+ Chinese Illegals Cross Border in One Day in San Diego Alone – Over 30,000 Chinese Illegals Entered San Diego Sector Since Beginning of October

Joe Biden’s America.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, 118 Chinese illegal aliens crossed the border in the San Diego sector on Saturday per CBP. There have been over 30,000 Chinese illegals that have entered the San Diego sector since October 1st. This is not surprising, considering Texas has cracked down on illegals at the border.

In addition to that, since October 1st, there have also been illegals from numerous other countries that are invading the US through the San Diego sector. Over 8,900 from India, 7,800 from Turkey, and others from Uzbekistan, Mauritania, Vietnam and Guinea.

There has been an 8,600 percent increase in Chinese illegals crossing the border since fiscal year 2021. At that time the record shows a total of just over 340 Chinese illegals crossing the border. That statistic is for the entire Southern border compared to the 30,000 since October 1st in San Diego alone! The massive increase in numbers shows this is intentional while the Federal government fails to secure the border. On top of that, California Governor Gavin Newsom has offered free healthcare to illegals.

Bill Melugin had reported that last week about 3,200 illegals were released into the US in one day alone with “Notice to Appear” court dates.

Over 1,600 of these illegals were released by the border patrol, while over 1,500 were released at ports of entry. A lot of them were put on the CBP One app which processes them into the US, but is of little practical use.

Since January 2021, approximately 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the US.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has continued to dodge responsibility for the open border. In February, he was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and blamed the border crisis on a “broken system.”

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Meanwhile, Chinese nationals have breached US military bases and sensitive sites over 100 times.

The US Fleet Forces Commander Admiral Daryl Caudle warned FOX News viewers that there have been an uptick in foreign nationals attempting to penetrate US military bases around the country. These attempted breaches are taking place two to three times a week now.

Caudle told Bill Hemmer on America Reports that attempted penetrations of U.S. military bases by foreign nationals are taking place ‘two or three times a week.’

Chinese nationals have breached US military sites and sensitive areas like Kennedy Space Center over 100 times in recent years.