UPDATE: Chinese Nationals Breached US Military Bases and Sensitive US Sites Over 100 Times in Recent Years

The US Fleet Forces Commander Admiral Daryl Caudle warned FOX News viewers that there have been an uptick in foreign nationals attempting to penetrate US military bases around the country. These attempted breaches are taking place two to three times a week now.

Journalist Lara Logan reported on attempted breaches at several US bases by Chechens, Jordanians and Chinese.

More…

How about now? Do you see it now? https://t.co/pIjgwTlqOV https://t.co/PBRmhQDuHL — Lara Logan (@laralogan) May 25, 2024

Of course, the blame for this goes back to Joe Biden and the Democrat Party’s organized plan to open the borders to millions of unknown aliens.

U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Admiral Daryl Caudle told Bill Hemmer on America Reports that attempted penetrations of U.S. military bases by foreign nationals are taking place ‘two or three times a week.’

But this appears to be a much larger problem than what is being reported.

Chinese nationals have breached US military sites and sensitive areas like Kennedy Space Center over 100 times in recent years.

Chinese spies breach US military bases 100 times, officials say https://t.co/fl7cFtT88G — Lara Logan (@laralogan) May 26, 2024

The New York Post reported on this back in 2023.