UPDATE: Iran Launches Missile Attack on Israel Following Kamikaze Drone Attack – Centcom Commander Leaves Israel, Joe Biden Returns to Washington – IDF Releases Statement

Joe Biden departed the Delaware beach “moments ago” as news broke that Iran launched a kamikaze drone attack against Israel.

Iran officially launched a massive drone attack against Israel, a development that could spark an all-out war and draw in more countries.

Iran is reporting that cruise missiles will also be launched.

The missiles will be fired to coincide with the kamikaze drone attack.

Yesterday, Biden said he expected an Iranian attack “sooner [rather] than later” — but left for the beach anyway.

It should be noted… In November 2023, the Joe Biden administration extended a sanctions waiver that will allow Iran to collect another $10 billion in funds in order for the mullahs to fund their military operations in the region.

Joe Biden has now gifted the Iranian regime with $80 billion since entering the White House.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) told FOX News in October that Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave $3.5 billion to Iran through the International Monetary Fund several months ago.

Also:
** The commander of the US CENTCOM left Israeli territory.

** The Pentagon reported that Israel is under attack by Iran.

** Most of the kamikazi drones are now in Iraqi airspace. They still have a long way to go to reach Israel through Iraq and Syria.

** Yemen has closed its airspace. Drones and missiles are expected to be launched towards Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement minutes ago.

IDF: Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago.

The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation. The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets.

UPDATE: IDF Spokesperson RAdam. Daniel Hagari released a statement moments ago.

