Sen. Kennedy: Biden Previously Gave Iranian Regime $3.5 Billion on Top of $6 Billion He Gave Them This Year to Wage War Against Israel and the US

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) told FOX News on Thursday that Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave $3.5 billion to Iran through the International Monetary Fund several months ago.

This was not part of the $6 billion that Biden recently gifted the Iranian mullahs.

Senator John Kennedy: Several months ago, it wasn’t well publicized, President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave Iran $3.5 billion through the International Monetary Fund. That’s not the $6 billion that we have objected to. $3.6 billion dollars cash. I’ll be glad to come on your show and explain how they did that. I objected to it at the time. I tried to pass a bill to stop it. They rolled over me. The press didn’t pick it up. But here’s the problem we face right now, the time to build the ark is before the rain.

But the $3.5 billion and $6 billion may be only a part of Joe Biden’s cash for Iran.

Senator Kennedy spoke out about this transfer of money to the Iranian regime back in 2021. Kennedy argued in a letter to Janey Yellen that the Biden administration’s plan would ultimately result in China receiving $22 billion, Russia receiving $18 billion and Iran receiving $3.5 billion.

But that’s not all, according to The Daily Signal’s calculations, Iran has received approximately $70 billion more under Biden than it would have under Trump.

The mullahs must love Joe Biden. No one has been more generous to the killer regime.

They ought to build statues of Old Joe in Tehran